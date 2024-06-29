CarPlay Features For iOS 18: What's New?

While cars offer the freedom of movement and convenience, they can also introduce new challenges for drivers, especially those who may have physical or mental limitations. Whether you have a permanent, life-long disability or suffer from a passing condition, issues with your mobility, vision, or hearing, can make car trips feel overwhelming. Thankfully, Apple is committed to supporting its less able-bodied consumers.

For its upcoming iOS 18 update — arriving later this year – Apple plans to add a mix of completely new features and improvements to existing ones, such as upgrading the CarPlay system to make it more accessible to users.

Intended to support both drivers and passengers, the upcoming helpful enhancements include Voice Control, Color Filters, and Sound Recognition — all features that can definitely help to create a better and safer experience for all on the road. Here's what we know about the new functionality so far.