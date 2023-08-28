4 Of The Best iPhone Features For Hearing-Impaired Users

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, around 37.5 million or 15% of American adults suffer from hearing issues. While most people with hearing loss issues are usually between the ages of 60 to 69, there is also a growing number of younger deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals due to excessive noise exposure and hobbies, such as attending raves or diving. While you may not be having trouble with hearing now, a combination of lifestyle, age, and occupational hazards may still cause hearing issues in the future.

Thankfully, for iPhone users, Apple has made an effort to develop a myriad of features that can help deaf and hard-of-hearing users. From real-time captions to microphone features, plenty of useful technology in your iPhone makes it an indispensable tool for the hard-of-hearing community. With these, deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals can retain more independence in a world not necessarily designed for their needs. Here are some of them.