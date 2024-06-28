Biggest Differences Between F-16 & F-18 Fighter Jets

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is the world's most popular fighter jet, with over 2,100 serving active roles in various air forces. On the other hand, the F-18 Hornet (or Super Hornet for the later variants) is the fourth most popular, with 836 airframes between Australia, Canada, Finland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Spain, Switzerland, and, of course, the U.S.

Despite being operated globally by many governments' militaries, most of us would equate both jets with American air power. But why did the U.S. need to make two different fighter aircraft types? Since both planes are fighter jets, why not just use one plane and get rid of the other? The answer is that they're quite different.

So, let's compare the F-16 and the F-18, and see why America needs both planes to retain its strategic edge. Aside from the physical differences between the two planes, we'll also look at their mission profiles to see why both jets are needed in the U.S. military's arsenal.