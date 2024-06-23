You Can Easily Transfer Data To New Android Devices - Here's How

Both Android and iOS have matured over the years, offering a plethora of new and useful features to their users. Despite the iPhone's sheer popularity, Android enjoys a loyal user base of enthusiasts keen to get their hands on the latest and greatest. Be it cutting-edge device hardware, or AI features on Android, each new release brings something exciting. Not to mention the vast array of choices you get when you're in the market to buy an Android phone.

Need a phone with a gorgeous display? Samsung's flagship series has got you covered. Want the best performance while not breaking your bank? OnePlus continues to make incredibly good value smartphones. While buying a new phone can be exciting, what's not as exhilarating is trying to port over all your photos, videos, apps, and music — data that's accumulated over a long stretch of time.

If you've recently picked up a shiny new Android phone, you don't need to sit through the setup process and install every app from scratch. Google has been providing different means of transferring data between devices for years — but has now made doing so extremely easy and quick. Regardless of whether your old device is an Android or an iPhone, you can set up your new Android phone by bringing in data from your old phone securely and effortlessly. Read on to find out how you can utilize Android's new phone transfer wizard.