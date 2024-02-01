How To Share Apps Between Two Android Phones

With Android apps becoming more widespread and versatile by the day, it has come to a point where if you can think of a need, you can, more often than not, find the exact app for it. In fact, there's a host of apps on the Google Play Store if you need to plan the perfect night out, prepare a festive meal, or even just learn about space from the comforts of your couch.

While browsing the Google Play Store is a common way to discover these apps, sometimes the best ones come from recommendations of friends or colleagues. Typically, upon receiving a recommendation, you'd just search for the app by name on the Play Store. However, if you and your friend are in close proximity and both use Android devices, there's a much more convenient option: app sharing. This not only saves you time but also guarantees you get the exact app your buddy is raving about. Here are three different ways you can share apps between Android devices.