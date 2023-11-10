5 Android Apps Perfect For Planning A Night Out

When you think about establishment reviews, you probably can't help but think of Yelp. If you're looking for a good restaurant to dine in, Yelp is a good place to start. You don't even need an account to use it. Enable location detection, and you'll automatically see relevant results related to the type of food or cuisine you're interested in. Since the app has a pretty high Google Play rating of 4.6 out of five with over 50 million downloads, you can rest assured that you can more or less glean a food place's desirability from simply browsing through customer reviews that often include photos. Business pages should be able to offer all the pertinent information you'd need, such as payment types accepted, outdoor seating availability, price range, operating hours, menu, parking, and more.

Another great app to use is OpenTable. Not only can you use it to find a restaurant, review its menu, and read comments from previous customers, but you can also make reservations to ensure that you have a table and can be accommodated on your chosen date. Right on the home page, you can find establishments that have same-night dinner availability, outdoor dining, happy hour, and even wine tasting, to name a few. There's also an Experiences tab that isolates nearby restaurants that have deals, tasting menus, and food-related special events in case you want to kick your dining plans up a notch. With a high rating of 4.7 out of five stars on the app store and an Editor's Choice badge, OpenTable is an app that every night-out planner should have on their Android device.