How To Transfer Texts Between Two Android Devices

Transferring all your personal data is essential when moving to a new smartphone, including your contacts, call history, messages, apps and app data, photos, videos, and device settings. There are a few ways you can transfer all of this data to a new device. Since Android phones require you to sign in with a Google account, much of your data, such as your contacts, saved passwords, media backed up to Google Photos, reminders, and calendar, are automatically available on your new device. All you need to do is log in with your Google account to access this information.

When it comes to text messages, if you rely on a third-party messenger like WhatsApp, you can back up your chats to Google Drive to access them on your new phone. Alternatively, you can transfer your entire WhatsApp chat history to a new device.

However, if you primarily use Google Messages to send texts, you'll need to access your message history, including your old text messages, on your new phone. While your Google account doesn't store text messages by default, there is a way to back them up to your account and access them on a new phone. Alternatively, you can use a third-party app to transfer text messages to a new device.