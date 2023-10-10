Will Keeping Old Text Messages Slow Down Your Android Phone?

While storage space is getting larger and larger on smartphones, you'd be surprised to see how fast it can fill up. The Google Pixel 8 Pro storage options start at 128GB, and once you fill up your phone with apps, pictures, and even text messages — you'll have a fraction of that. Something you might not even think about a whole lot is the toll text messages can have on your storage.

If you've had your phone for a while, or if you just text a lot of people, you might have thousands upon thousands of messages stored on your device. While it might seem harmless, this could end up creating some problems with your phone's speed. Typically, lower storage space on your phone causes some lagging issues. Your phone won't just suddenly screech to a halt, but you'll notice a difference between having a lot of extra space versus having none. In that way, yes, keeping your old text messages does slow down your phone. However, text messages don't usually take up a large portion of storage on your Android. Deleting messages shouldn't be the only thing you try when you're short on space. There are plenty of ways to free up storage on Android, and deleting texts is just the tip of the iceberg.