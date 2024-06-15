The Best Years For Jeep Wrangler (And Some To Steer Clear Of)

When the third-generation JK Wrangler debuted in 2007, it was the first to be offered with a four-door option. Just as the earliest TJ Wranglers had some design issues, so too did the first few years of the JK. The 2007 model was the subject of several recalls regarding potentially dangerous conditions. Automatic transmission-equipped Wranglers had no fluid temperature gauge or warning light, and a boil over could cause a fire in the engine compartment. Two separate recalls were issued for early JK airbags, including one similar to a recent recall of Takata airbags, where fragments from the inflator could injure the driver and/or passengers. A lack of proper weather sealing around the front doors led to water leaks from the newly implemented "Freedom Panels," and the new V8's peak power output came too high in the rev range to make it good for off-road use.

This engine was also prone to burning excessive amounts of oil, and often did not last as long as the 4.0-liter I6 it supplanted. These issues and five recalls of the 2017 model landed the JK last in our ranking of the four Wrangler editions, but the JK era wasn't a total loss. Stability and traction control first appeared on the JK, along with hill-start assist and trailer sway control. 2012 and 2013 are the standout years for this Wrangler, largely because the 3.8-liter V6 was dumped for a 3.6-liter version that most Jeepers favor for its better performance across a wider rev range.

[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|Public Domain]