GM's LT4 Vs. LSA Engine: What's The Difference & Which Is Better For Your Needs?

The first difference that stands out between the LSA and LT4 General Motors engines is that the first is obviously an LS, while the latter is an LT. While being of two distinct small block engine generations is a primary difference between LS and LT engines, they share some similarities as GM strives to keep the desirable aspects of its long-running LS small block while improving upon it.

The popularity of LS engine swaps isn't exactly a secret among hotrodders, as evidenced by the plethora of LS engine swap kits and supplies available online. However, like its LS9 counterpart, LSA crate engines — along with suitable junkyard specimens — are becoming more difficult to source, while the LT4 is still available from Chevrolet. Performance wise, there isn't a lot of difference between the LT4 and LS9, making the LT4 the easy choice as long as it fits in your budget.

Comparing the LSA and LT4 provides a wider gap in price and performance. Although the LSA small block is discontinued from Chevrolet, it's available from other suppliers and donor cars in salvage yards across the nation.