Are Old Honda Accords Still Good Cars, & What's The Cheapest You Can Get One For?

Honda is consistently one of the most popular automakers in the United States and one of the most reliable car brands overall. The company is known for building dependable vehicles without the bloated price tags that often accompany higher-end competitor brands. But not all Honda vehicles are equal. One of the company's most popular, enduring, and reliable cars of all time is the Honda Accord. While the legendary automaker has been building the vehicle since 1976, not all model years are the same in terms of reliability or price.

If you're in the market for a used car and are considering a Honda Accord, first of all, congratulations — you have excellent taste. But our personal penchant for quality Japanese engineering aside, there are some things you should consider before buying an old Accord. If you're wondering whether or not a used Accord could be a solid purchase, the answer in most cases is yes. Honda Accords are extremely dependable overall, even older models. However, some Honda Accord years are better than others. But don't worry — the majority of Accords are wildly reliable and have moderately affordable repair costs.

In terms of used Accord price, that's going to depend on the model year, features, and your location. Generally speaking, prices for a 10 to 20-year-old Accord can fall anywhere between $2,500 and $16,000, depending on things like condition, mileage, and trim options. But let's go ahead and dive a little deeper to explore whether an old Honda Accord is worth it and the cheapest prices you're likely to find.

[Featured image by OSX via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]