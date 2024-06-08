Are Old Honda Accords Still Good Cars, & What's The Cheapest You Can Get One For?
Honda is consistently one of the most popular automakers in the United States and one of the most reliable car brands overall. The company is known for building dependable vehicles without the bloated price tags that often accompany higher-end competitor brands. But not all Honda vehicles are equal. One of the company's most popular, enduring, and reliable cars of all time is the Honda Accord. While the legendary automaker has been building the vehicle since 1976, not all model years are the same in terms of reliability or price.
If you're in the market for a used car and are considering a Honda Accord, first of all, congratulations — you have excellent taste. But our personal penchant for quality Japanese engineering aside, there are some things you should consider before buying an old Accord. If you're wondering whether or not a used Accord could be a solid purchase, the answer in most cases is yes. Honda Accords are extremely dependable overall, even older models. However, some Honda Accord years are better than others. But don't worry — the majority of Accords are wildly reliable and have moderately affordable repair costs.
In terms of used Accord price, that's going to depend on the model year, features, and your location. Generally speaking, prices for a 10 to 20-year-old Accord can fall anywhere between $2,500 and $16,000, depending on things like condition, mileage, and trim options. But let's go ahead and dive a little deeper to explore whether an old Honda Accord is worth it and the cheapest prices you're likely to find.
Is the Honda Accord a reliable car?
The Japanese automaker is famous around the world for building exceptionally dependable and long-lasting vehicles. Honda is committed to using quality materials and has a robust quality-control program to ensure that its cars roll off the lot ready to provide safe, dependable service. Regarding performance, Accords are built with robust engines that consume minimal amounts of fuel without sacrificing efficiency, driving experience, or handling. The company is regularly at the forefront of innovation when it comes to automotive technology and safety, and Honda routinely upgrades the Accord roster with modern safety equipment, including things like advanced airbag systems and collision-avoidance technology.
Furthermore, the Honda Accord has been one of the best-selling cars in the United States for the past several decades. This means that not only are there entire generations of mechanics and repair technicians that have grown up working on and driving these cars, but also that Accord parts and services are easy to find and relatively affordable. Compared to extremely rare or expensive vehicles, the Honda Accord is much easier to work on and much more accessible for even DIYers and automotive novices. In addition to the points covered above, these factors combine to make the Accord one of the most reliable vehicles on the road today.
What are the best years for a Honda Accord?
While the Honda Accord is an intensely reliable car overall, not all model years are the same. If you're in the market for a used Accord, there are definitely some years you should look for and some you should avoid. Generally, the best Honda Accord years are those that have relatively few customer complaints, major mechanical failures, and recalls.
That includes model years like 2006 and 2007. These cars are part of the seventh-generation of the Accord family. While the first couple of model years during this generation faced a few pesky transmission problems, Honda ironed out those issues during the latter half of the generation's production line. These models feature impressive interior space, strong crash test scores, and a superb driving experience backed up by a robust engine lineup.
Model years 2011 and 2012 are also solid and have earned CarComplaint's "Seal of Pretty Good" award, thanks to a lack of serious issues or customer complaints. These models are known for having a high resale value, getting excellent fuel mileage, and providing expansive interior space. For 10-year-old vehicles, these Accords come with advanced safety features, including anti-lock disc brakes and a stability and traction control system. The 2011 model even earned five-star ratings in all categories during a government crash test.
Finally, most newer Accords are some of the best to ever be built. Model years 2019 and newer feature an extremely low number of customer complaints and known major mechanical flaws. These cars represent some of the best of modern engineering and safety equipment and are projected to go down in history as highly reliable vehicles.
Why are Honda Accords so cheap?
We mentioned that the price range for 10 to 20-year-old Honda Accords is pretty wide — prices can fall anywhere between $2,500 and $16,000, with outliers on each end coming in a little bit below or above those numbers. While the upper end of that range isn't exactly what we'd refer to as "cheap," models closer to the 20-year-old-mark with around 100,000 miles are substantially more affordable. In fact, the Accord is one of the most reliable and cheapest Honda's you can buy used. But why is that?
Well, despite their intense reliability and robust power, Honda's are fairly affordable cars in general. That's due primarily to Honda's manufacturing process. The iconic automaker uses quality yet affordable parts, resulting in lower up-front purchase costs, as well as reduced repair costs. It also helps that Honda produce unfathomable amounts of these vehicles. There's a huge number of Honda Accords on the road, translating to the mass-production of parts and a large used market.
However, while all of those factors contribute to lower prices on new Accords, they also help inflate the prices of used models. That's mainly because Honda's are such reliable vehicles. They hold their value extremely well and are capable of providing service for hundreds of thousands of miles when cared for properly. It's possible to find incredible deals on used Honda Accords, but you probably won't find used Accords with prices as low as those of less desirable models and brands.
Is an old Honda Accord worth the money?
Considering that used Honda Accords may be slightly more expensive than other used vehicles, you may be wondering if it's worth buying one. As with any large purchase, the answer to whether it's worth it or not depends on several factors. When you're shopping for a used car, you'll need to consider its mileage, overall condition, age, features, and various other characteristics. A 20-year-old vehicle with less than 100,000 miles may cost more than a newer vehicle with high mileage. Alternatively, you may find a newer model with low miles and a great price, but it may have been involved in an accident or have excessive rust.
As far as used Honda Accords go, they're generally solid vehicles. Most Accords can handle well over 100,000 miles with the proper maintenance and care, and it's not odd to see Accords with 200,000+ miles on the odometer. If you're looking for a reliable used vehicle, a Honda Accord is a wonderful option. However, you'll need to consider a few things before buying one.
First of all, you should get a pre-purchase inspection. You can do this by visiting a mechanic or asking a car-savvy friend to come with you when you test drive the vehicle for the first time. If you're buying from a dealership, you should look into the company's reputation and ask about any warranties. When buying from a third party, you may want to consider paying for the CARFAX report to determine if the car has been in any accidents. If the vehicle checks out and is in your budget, then it should serve you well for years to come.
