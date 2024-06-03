If You Want A 2024 Subaru Outback, This Is The Trim To Get

Some days, you'd swear the auto industry had never heard of the adage "jack of all trades, master of none." Amid a sea of SUVs that also claim to be sports cars, the 2024 Subaru Outback's singular focus on practicality instead of performance manages to feel refreshing, not limiting. That said, like all automakers, Subaru doesn't stint when it comes to Outback trims.

Ownership kicks off at $28,895 (plus $1,295 destination), and officially — or at least as Subaru frames it — the Outback is a midsize crossover SUV. Squint, and maybe you can ignore the fact that it's actually pretty much a wagon, albeit a slightly elevated one. Whims of categorization aside, you're arguably getting the best of both worlds: an SUV-esque 8.7 inches of ground clearance (or 9.5 inches with the $39,960 plus destination Wilderness trim) but a slightly easier-to-load trunk with a power liftgate standard on Onyx Edition trim ($36,105 plus destination) and up.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

While — as per other badge-bearers, like the Crosstrek Wilderness – the Outback Wilderness bears the brunt of Subaru's adventures in plastic cladding. Even the flagship Outback Touring XT ($42,795 plus destination) doesn't escape the add-ons. Burly front lower bumper extensions, chunky fenders, big sills, and equally outsized rear plastic bumpers definitely lean into the whole rough-and-tumble aesthetic that Subaru seems to delight in. They're practical, of course, even if the Touring XT's standard 18-inch machine finished alloys look particularly prone to catch curb scars. There's a lot to be said for the Base and Premium's 17-inchers, with their plentiful tire sidewall improving ride compliance.