5 Military Tanks That Are Way Bigger Than You Thought

When conjuring military tanks, images of powerful, armored vehicles come to mind — machines designed to withstand the harshest combat conditions and deliver formidable firepower. That said, you still might not realize just how enormous some of these tanks truly are.

The reason for their sizes is pretty straightforward. Modern tanks need thick, layered armor to protect against a variety of threats, from anti-tank missiles to improvised explosive devices — which, of course, means significant weight and bulk. They also need to house powerful engines capable of moving their massive frames across harsh terrain, from muddy battlefields to regular roads. They also need to hold all the weaponry and tech. Main guns with large calibers, along with automated loading systems, require substantial room.

All that technology and firepower, but are tanks useless in the modern age? That's a different conversation altogether, but one worth checking out. In the meantime, let's take a look at how big some popular tanks really are.