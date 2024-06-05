How To Create An Additional Facebook Profile (And Why You Might Want To)

Despite the growing number of social media apps available for you to try, Facebook is conceivably still one of the most popular and widely used avenues for interacting and keeping up with acquaintances and like-minded people online. It's a handy tool for keeping tabs on not only people you know in real life, but it's also a convenient platform for catching up with current events, entertainment gossip, and everything else that's happening in the world.

That said, keeping your Facebook news feed relevant can be quite the endeavor. Unless you maintain your Facebook account annually and routinely weed through the friends, pages, and groups you follow so that only the ones you care about are still in your network, you can quickly get bogged down by an onslaught of content that may be uninteresting — and sometimes even offensive — to you. When faced with Facebook fatigue, you may find yourself wanting to either create a brand-new account that only a handful of your closest friends and loved ones know about or frequently deactivate your Facebook account to take a much-needed break.

To address problems of digital drain and the inability to keep up with a jampacked news feed, Facebook recently came out with a new feature that could potentially help. Rather than create multiple and separate Facebook accounts for personal, work, and specific interest purposes, you can now set up extra profiles and simply link them to your primary one.