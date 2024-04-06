How To Block Someone On Facebook And Messenger

Culling your friends list is one of the things you need to regularly do on Facebook, if only to ensure that you only interact with people who matter to you and not be inundated by irrelevant life updates. Of course, after years of being one of the most popular social media platforms to date, if you've been on Facebook for quite a while, it's highly possible that you've accumulated a number of people in your network that you no longer want to be there. Whether it's due to unsavory posts, comments, or incessant reach-outs, there comes a time when unfriending someone isn't enough. That's where Facebook's blocking feature comes in.

Blocking a person on Facebook and Facebook Messenger is probably the most extreme way of severing communication with someone. It is available for anyone with an account to use when polite efforts to silence someone's presence on their news feed — such as hiding posts or unfollowing profiles — aren't panning out. It's definitely the preferred method when dealing with online trolls, stalkers, or people you are no longer in good terms with but who still harass you. If this is something you are dealing with regularly, you may also want to ensure that you have necessary Facebook privacy settings in place.

Here are some ways to get started.