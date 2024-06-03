How To Limit Who Can Find You On Facebook

These days, you can pretty much look up anyone on the internet. Provided that the person's first and last name is unique enough, and you include a few keywords to your search — such as city, school, company name, profession, or some other claim to fame if applicable — to fine tune results, the chances of you landing on one of their online profiles is very likely. More often than not, if the person you're trying to find is active on social media, one of those results would be a Facebook profile.

The same is true for you — if you have a sizable online footprint and try Googling yourself, one of the personal information that can pop up in the results could be your Facebook account. If you want to make it harder for random people to confirm your presence on the social media platform, there are plenty of things you can do.

For starters, regardless of how often you use the app, you should go through and modify all the essential Facebook privacy settings to ensure that no one can easily find and message you out of the blue. In general, almost anyone can search for you on Facebook using your name. But if you control what sort of information is visible about you either through your profile or through search results, you make it harder for people to verify that it is indeed you they are looking for. Below are a few recommendations on what you can do to control your public visibility on Facebook.