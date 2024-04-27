How To Restrict Someone On Facebook Messenger (And Why You Might Want To)

When you block someone, they receive a message when trying to contact you that says "This person is unavailable on Messenger." When you restrict a contact on Messenger, they can still technically message or call you on the app. However, their message won't land in your inbox, and you won't get notified when it comes in. When they try to call you, it won't connect, and your mobile device won't ring. They also won't be able to see when you're online on the Messenger app or find out that you've restricted them. As far as they can tell, you're somewhere with no internet connectivity or have merely ignored their message (which is arguably less painful and awkward than being blocked).

On your end, their chat won't appear at the top of the Messenger Chats list where you usually see all your contacts currently online. If you're about to join or open a group chat that includes a person you restricted, Facebook will let you know, giving you the option to stay in the conversation or leave it.

Simply put, a restricted Facebook Messenger user becomes non-existent to you until you manually look their first and last name up through the search function or unrestrict them. If you do the former, you can revisit the conversation without them knowing that you've seen their messages on Messenger. However, unless you unrestrict their profile, you won't be able to initiate a call or chat.