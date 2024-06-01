Raspberry Pi Zero Vs. Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W: What's The Difference?

The Raspberry Pi has a rich history of developments since the first model shipped in 2012. Each generation has improved computing power and connectivity options, making it useful for demanding DIY projects. If you're not ready to undertake challenging projects, the Raspberry Pi Zero series offers entry-level specifications which are perfect for those getting started.

Priced $15 or less, the Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W are some of the cheapest models in the series, with a limited but capable set of hardware. Because of their simple build, the Zero series is more appropriate for Raspberry Pi projects that won't break the bank, as you'll have less processing power than other models. That being said, the Raspberry Pi Zero series stretches from a single-core CPU all the way to a quad-core CPU, so you can choose a model according to your power needs.

The Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W may be similar in size, but there are fundamental differences you need to be aware of, and the clue is in the names. Whether you're an educator, a student, or a DIY enthusiast, let's tackle the differences between these two models in the Raspberry Pi Zero series, so you can pick a model that meets your requirements.