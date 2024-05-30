What Are The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G's Main Features? What To Know Before You Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in the market for a budget Android phone with a stable operating system, a decent camera, and a modern design, the Galaxy A54 5G could be the right pick for you. However, before you make the purchase, there are a few things that you should know about its features, what it offers, and where you can buy it.

The Korean tech giant Samsung released the Galaxy A54 5G in March 2023 (along with the Galaxy A34 5G). Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy A54 5G offers a brighter display, more advanced cameras, and a longer battery life, according to Samsung in its official press release. It has been a year since the handset came out, and since then, Samsung has released the Galaxy A55 5G. Unfortunately (or fortunately), the A55 5G didn't make it to the United States, which brings us to an important question — should you purchase the Galaxy A54 5G in 2024?

To kick things off, the Galaxy A54 5G comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery (with support for 25W wired charging) that can easily last an entire day. Here, we'll focus on the three main features that typically matter the most to users: screen, chipset, and cameras.