Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: The Biggest Improvements Over The A53

The Samsung Galaxy A-series has steadily grown into a collection of truly capable midrange devices. Not only are mid-range devices more capable than you expect, but they are also beginning to nip at the heels of their flagship siblings in certain functionality. With each passing generation, it becomes harder and harder to justify the cost of a true flagship when directly compared to a midrange device. Over the past few years, Samsung's Galaxy A-series has grown into an easy-to-recommend option for those who are looking for a quality device that won't break the bank.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a device that was launched in March 2022 and brought along flagship quality features like its high-quality 120Hz display. It wasn't perfect when it launched, especially when compared to the overall power and camera capabilities of something like the Google Pixel 6a, but the A53 was quite good overall. With the recent release of the Galaxy A54, Samsung further refined the A53 to create something truly special. While this is an iterative model, Samsung did enough to set the Galaxy A54 apart from the A53.