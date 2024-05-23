Kia EV3 Revealed With Big Style, Big Range, And Two Big Questions

Kia has revealed its next all-electric vehicle, with the Kia EV3 graduating from design concept to production. Next in line after the well-received EV9 three-row SUV, the EV3 takes things to the other extreme: a compact EV SUV with which the automaker aims to unlock more entry-level buyers.

Kia previewed the design of the EV3 last year, with the concept crossover of the same name. At the time, the automaker dropped some heavy hints that the design study would, indeed, spawn a production EV, and one not too much changed at that. Sure enough, the crisply angular EV3 has kept much of the concept car's space age charm.

Kia

While the design may be whimsical, though, what's underneath is serious. Based on Hyundai and Kia's E-GMP platform, it'll be front-wheel drive with a 150 kW (201 horsepower) electric motor outputting 283 Nm (208 lb-ft) of torque. It's enough, Kia says, for 0-62 mph in 7.5 seconds, and a top speed of 105 mph.