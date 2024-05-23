Kia EV3 Revealed With Big Style, Big Range, And Two Big Questions
Kia has revealed its next all-electric vehicle, with the Kia EV3 graduating from design concept to production. Next in line after the well-received EV9 three-row SUV, the EV3 takes things to the other extreme: a compact EV SUV with which the automaker aims to unlock more entry-level buyers.
Kia previewed the design of the EV3 last year, with the concept crossover of the same name. At the time, the automaker dropped some heavy hints that the design study would, indeed, spawn a production EV, and one not too much changed at that. Sure enough, the crisply angular EV3 has kept much of the concept car's space age charm.
While the design may be whimsical, though, what's underneath is serious. Based on Hyundai and Kia's E-GMP platform, it'll be front-wheel drive with a 150 kW (201 horsepower) electric motor outputting 283 Nm (208 lb-ft) of torque. It's enough, Kia says, for 0-62 mph in 7.5 seconds, and a top speed of 105 mph.
Two models, one drivetrain
There'll be two models, at least initially, distinguished by battery capacity. The EV3 Standard will have a 58.3 kWh pack, based on Kia's fourth-gen technology. The EV3 Long Range will bump that up to 81.4 kWh. The result will be up to 372 miles of driving, albeit on the AER test cycle. We'd expect U.S. EPA figures to be lower, but details there will have to wait until closer to North American availability.
When it comes to topping up those batteries, DC fast charging will support a charge of the EV3 Long Range from 10-80% in 31 minutes, with a suitably potent charging station. On the road, there's a new i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking system, with one-pedal driving.
Parked up, the EV3 will also function as a backup or emergency battery. It'll support V2L (Vehicle to Load) to connect appliances or even campsite equipment to the car, and tap its battery to power them.
A sharp, distinctive compact crossover EV
On the outside, the EV9's distinctive aesthetic has been distilled down into something with a much smaller footprint: the EV3 is just 169 inches long and 72 inches wide. Kia has pushed the wheels to the extreme corners, and emphasized that stance by locating the vertical headlamps at the edges of the fascia, too. Vertical daytime running lights are standard.
From the side, there's a sloping roofline, in part for aerodynamic reasons. Kia says the EV3 achieves a drag coefficient of 0.263 cD. At the back, angular light clusters echo those at the front, slicing through a bulging liftgate.
Nine colors will be on offer, some of which are bolder than you'll find elsewhere in the automaker's current range. Kia will also offer an EV3 GT-line, which promises to crank up the aggression in the design. It'll have new lower body trim at the front, a new rear lower bumper, special wheels, and technical graphics.
A spacious cabin, with no shortage of gadgets
Inside, Kia's cabin seats up to five. The EV3 gets a double-layer center storage console, with a sliding table; the seats have a "relaxation mode" in which they fold back. There'll be three primary colors — Subtle Grey, Warm Grey, and Blue — along with a GT-line exclusive Onyx Black. Kia has used a variety of green materials, including recycled fabric on the doors and dashboard, plus recycled PET plastic for different elements on the headliner, seats, floor mats, and more.
The driver gets a 12.3-inch digital cluster, and there's a 12.3-inch infotainment screen along with a 5-inch touchscreen for the climate control. There's also a row of shortcut buttons underneath the central screen, for jumping between apps like navigation and multimedia. There's support for Kia's digital app — turning a smartphone into a key — along with an optional 12-inch head-up display.
The dashboard displays are powered by webOS, with the promise of streaming media and a generative AI for the car's virtual assistant. That should allow the EV3 to recognize natural language instructions, though initially only in Korea, followed by Europe. Forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, Highway Driving Assist, and reverse parking collision avoidance-assist are also offered, plus Kia's Remote Smart Parking system which will allow the EV3 to be piloted into and out of tight parking spaces.
U.S. launch details are still unclear
All in all, though the omission of all-wheel drive — at least at launch — may count the EV3 out for some markets, the promise of a smaller and more affordable crossover EV is something many would-be electric drivers have been waiting for. Upcoming cars like the Volvo EX30 are expected to deliver decent range without breaking the bank in the process, addressing two of the biggest factors potential buyers judge vehicles on.
What Kia hasn't said is just how much the EV3 will actually cost. In the U.S., for example, the Kia Niro EV starts at $39,600; the EV6 kicks off at $42,600.
Just as important is just when the U.S. version of the EV3 will arrive. Kia says the new electric car should debut in South Korea first, from July 2024, with a European launch following in the second half of this year. Further markets will get the EV3 sometime after that, though it's likely there'll be differences between the EV we see here, and what finally arrives on American roads.