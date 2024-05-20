10 Of The Fastest Automatic Motorcycles Ever Built, Ranked
Motorcycles have always symbolized freedom and speed, and the evolution of automatic transmissions has added a new thrill — the ease of automatic gear shifting and improving accessibility for a wider range of riders. Automatic transmissions in motorcycles, including fully automatic systems and semi-automatic versions without a manual clutch, are changing how riders interact with their bikes.
The motorcycles featured in our list represent the pinnacle of speed and technology in the automatic sector. Each of these motorcycles brings something special to the table. From sleek sport bikes to robust cruisers, these machines prove that the lack of a manual clutch does not diminish their zest on the road.
Whether you're a motorcycle enthusiast or simply curious about the latest advancements in motorcycle technology, this roundup will give you a glimpse into what's possible when speed meets sophistication — how modern bikes are pushing the boundaries of what's possible on two wheels. We've ranked our inclusions based on their top speed.
10. Honda Goldwing DCT — 113.7 mph (183 kph)
The Honda Goldwing DCT is the "slowest" on our list of speedy automatic motorcycles, though calling it slow really does not do it justice. With a top speed of 113.7 mph, this bike stands out not just for its iconic brand name but also for its impressive engineering, which caters to both speed and comfort.
Under the hood, the Goldwing boasts an engine displacement of 1,833cc, a unique liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine, which is a pretty rare configuration in motorcycles. This model also comes with a seven-speed automatic dual clutch transmission, which allows for seamless gear shifts without the need for a manual clutch. This makes the ride very smooth, and the acceleration is more responsive.
Another cool aspect of the Goldwing DCT is its almost car-like folding wind mirrors. Riders appreciate these not only for their practicality but also for the decent amount of wind protection they provide for the hands. This feature enhances the overall comfort for the rider, especially on longer rides where wind can be a persistent nuisance.
Honda has thrown in some sophisticated onboard amenities, such as heated seats and grips, a premium audio system, and even Apple CarPlay integration, which were relatively rare features in motorcycles until recently. This bike essentially sets the bar for what it means to combine comfort and utility on two wheels. This makes it a favorite among long-distance riders who appreciate a touch of luxury on their journeys.
9. Aprilia Mana GT 850 — 118 mph (190 kph)
The Aprilia Mana GT 850 clocks in at a neat 118 mph, snagging the ninth spot on our list of speedy automatics. It is powered by an 839cc V-twin engine, a setup known for its torque and immediate power delivery. This isn't just about raw speed. It is about how the bike feels when you throttle up — smooth and ready to zip through traffic or cruise down the highway.
The automatic CVT in Aprilia Mana gives you a fluid, seamless riding experience without the hassle of shifting gears. Riders can choose from seven speeds in manual mode or three different engine maps — Sport, Touring, Rain — in Autodrive mode. This allows the riders to adapt the bike's performance to various riding conditions instantly — whether you're feeling adventurous or need to be a bit more cautious.
Also, the Mana GT 850 has quite a bit of practical features — an under-seat fuel tank to lower the center of gravity for better balance and a storage compartment where the traditional fuel tank usually sits. This is large enough for a flip-up helmet and additional storage for items like a mobile phone — all accessible via an electronically controlled lid. The Mana's blend of technology and comfort makes it not just one of the best Aprilia motorcycles, but a highly functional vehicle for everyday life.
8. Honda NC750X DCT — 121.2 mph (195 kph)
The Honda NC750X DCT, hitting a top speed of 121.2 mph, is next on our list. The engine is a solid performer. It's equipped with a 745cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke parallel-twin engine. This bike delivers robust low and mid-range torque, which makes it just as suitable for quick city rides as long highway hauls.
The NC750X DCT stands out with its dual clutch transmission, allowing for automatic gear shifts or manual control, which adjusts effortlessly to your riding style. The engine is complemented by a practical set of specs including a six-speed gearbox and a final drive ratio designed to optimize power delivery. The bike's low-profile windscreen is another thoughtful feature.
The bike also features a smartly integrated storage compartment big enough to fit most helmets, which is very convenient. This makes the bike not only about speed but also about practical everyday use.
Riders appreciate its selective torque control (HSTC), which adjusts the rear-wheel response on varying surfaces — from gravel paths to wet city streets. It's often highlighted as one of the most fuel efficient motorcycles and praised in riding communities for its reliability and ease of use.
7. Honda Africa Twin DCT — 131.7 mph (212 kph)
Moving up a notch in our list of speed demons is the Honda Africa Twin DCT, hitting a top speed of 131.7 mph. This bike, too, features Honda's pioneering dual clutch transmission. This concept originated from one of Honda's engineers who decided to integrate an automatic dual-clutch transmission into their flagship adventure bike. The result is the Africa Twin DCT, a radical automatic motorcycle worth riding even if you're a manual diehard.
Featuring a robust 1083cc parallel-twin engine, this motorcycle is designed for both power and reliability under diverse conditions. The Africa Twin's suspension includes a Showa telescopic fork at the front, providing significant travel to manage bumps efficiently — essential for rugged trails. The rear features a mono-block swing arm that aids in maintaining traction and stabilizes handling on uneven paths. Basically, the bike is not only quick but also built to handle just about any adventure you throw at it.
Adventure seekers will appreciate the practical design touches. For instance, the bike has a large fuel tank for extended range, which is a boon for long-distance trips. Plus, its upright seating position and generous ground clearance make it quite comfortable for long rides and capable in off-road scenarios.
6. Energica Ego — 152.2 mph (245 kph)
Crafted by the Energica Motor Company, which proudly proclaims it as the world's first street-legal electric Italian sport motorcycle, Energica Ego zips to a top speed of 152.2 mph. This bike is an electric powerhouse that's changing the game for eco-conscious speedsters.
The Ego is powered by a robust electric motor cranking out 149 hp and a jaw-dropping 164 lb-ft of instant torque. That's right — "instant" because electric motors deliver full power right off the bat. You get all that oomph the second you hit the throttle, with no waiting around for gears to catch up.
What really stands out is the bike's cutting-edge battery technology. The lithium polymer battery supports fast charging and provides impressive mileage on a single charge — up to 200 miles on a single charge. Riding style will tweak that number, but when power runs low, the fast-charging feature means downtime is minimal.
The Energica Ego has earned its stripes on the racetrack. It's the chosen steed for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, where it is put through the paces against the best in electric motorcycle racing.
5. Yamaha FJR1300ES — 161.5 mph (260 kph)
Nudging just past the middle of our list is the Yamaha FJR1300ES with a top speed of 161.5 mph. It's the kind of bike that makes you look forward to long stretches of road and winding paths alike. And it's one of the fastest motorcycles Yamaha has ever built.
Under the hood of the FJR1300ES lies a powerful 1298cc inline-four engine. It's a setup that's built for smooth and fast acceleration, and lots of highway muscle when you need it. The FJR1300ES also features an electronic suspension system, which lets you tweak the ride settings with a push of a button — so whether you're gliding down a freeway or maneuvering mountain curves, the bike feels just right.
One of the standout aspects of this bike is its practicality for long rides. It comes with a large, adjustable windscreen, heated grips, and a plush seat that makes hours on the road feel like a breeze. Plus, the FJR1300ES is equipped with integrated saddlebags that offer ample storage without compromising the bike's sleek look.
The transmission here is key, too. It's got a six-speed gearbox that shifts smoothly, and there's a slipper clutch which helps reduce wheel hop during downshifts. This makes your rides not just faster but also safer.
The Yamaha FJR1300ES is designed for those who love to ride fast and far, combining speed with features that make long-distance trips more enjoyable. It's perfect for riders who don't want to sacrifice comfort for performance.
4. Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE — 185.8 mph (299 kph)
The Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE is a bit of a pop culture icon, having appeared in various video games. It's got a cool factor and a broad appeal beyond just motorcycle enthusiasts, but there's more to it than.
With a top speed of 185.8 mph, the heart of the Ninja H2 SX SE is a supercharged 998cc inline-four engine. The supercharger is a key feature, pushing more air into the engine to boost power significantly while keeping the bike light. This is what gives the Ninja its incredible speed and quick acceleration.
This bike also packs some high-tech features for better riding. It includes systems like cornering ABS to prevent skidding in turns, traction control to keep the bike stable, and a quick-shifter for changing gears smoothly without needing to use the clutch. These features help make the bike not only faster but much safer and easier to handle.
Despite its focus on speed, the Ninja is also built for comfort. It has a comfortable riding position, a good-sized windscreen, and cruise control, which is great for longer rides.
3. BMW S1000RR — 192.6 mph (310 kph)
With a top speed of 192.6 mph, the BMW S1000RR is designed to push the limits.
At the core of the S1000RR is a 999cc inline-four engine. This powerhouse is engineered for serious speed and precision, which is why it's a favorite not just on the street but also on the racetrack. It comes with a quick-shifter that allows for lightning-fast gear changes without the clutch. This makes every shift feel seamless and effortless.
Another standout aspect of the S1000RR is its lightweight design. It is built with a mix of materials that keep it strong yet nimble. This allows swift movements and better control at high speeds. It's not all about speed though. The bike is also equipped with advanced electronic controls that help maintain stability and traction, which is especially important when you are riding a bike this fast.
For those interested in tech, the S1000RR doesn't disappoint. It's loaded with features like dynamic traction control, multiple riding modes, and an electronic suspension adjustment system. These not only enhance the riding experience but also make it safer.
It's clear that the BMW S1000RR is made for those who chase adrenaline and demand top performance, whether they are on a track day or just enjoying a spirited weekend ride. It's a bike that combines speed, technology, and precision into one thrilling package.
2. Ducati Panigale V4 S — 216.2 mph (348 kph)
The Ducati Panigale V4 S really takes things up a notch with its top speed of 216.2 mph. It combines sleek design and formidable performance, showcasing Ducati's commitment to high-performance engineering.
The heart of the Panigale V4 S is its 1,103cc V4 engine, drawing directly from Ducati's MotoGP technology. It's not every day you see a street-legal bike that feels like it could be on a racetrack — but this one pulls it off. The engine's layout helps with both power and stability. It gives you that thrilling acceleration with a bit more control than you might expect from such a beast, and it is one of the most powerful motorcycle engines in production today
What makes the Panigale V4 S stand out is its attention to detail. It features a sophisticated aerodynamics package that includes winglets to increase stability at high speeds. The bike also comes with a state-of-the-art electronics suite that helps manage its monstrous power. This includes multiple riding modes, power control settings, and cornering ABS, which ensures that you have as much control as you have speed.
So, if you're into motorcycles that push the limits, the Ducati Panigale V4 S blends cutting-edge technology with incredible speed and handling. It's not just a machine — it's an experience.
1. Lightning LS-218 — 218 mph (350.8 kph)
Topping our list of the fastest automatic motorcycles is the Lightning LS-218, which lives up to its name with a staggering top speed of 218 mph. This isn't just any fast bike — it's one of the best electric motorcycles in the world.
The LS-218 is powered by an electric motor that delivers up to 244 horsepower and an astonishing 220 lb-ft of torque from the get-go. In plain english, this means it's lightning-fast off the line, and you'll feel that rush of power immediately — no waiting around for the revs to build.
This bike isn't just about straight-line speed, though. It also boasts a fully adjustable suspension and high-performance brakes, which makes it as nimble as it is quick. And because it's electric, the LS-218 is not only incredibly fast but also quiet and free of exhaust emissions, which is a big plus if you're environmentally conscious.
The LS-218 isn't just a marvel on paper, either. It has proven its mettle on the track, winning the prestigious Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 2013. This victory was significant as it not only showcased the capabilities of electric motorcycles but also demonstrated their competitive edge against traditional combustion-engine bikes.
For those curious about range, the LS-218 can travel up to 180 miles on a single charge under city riding conditions. This is quite impressive for such a high-powered machine.
The Lightning LS-218 isn't just fast — it's a groundbreaking blend of speed, technology, and green power. It sets the standard for what electric motorcycles can achieve.