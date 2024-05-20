10 Of The Fastest Automatic Motorcycles Ever Built, Ranked

The Honda Goldwing DCT is the "slowest" on our list of speedy automatic motorcycles, though calling it slow really does not do it justice. With a top speed of 113.7 mph, this bike stands out not just for its iconic brand name but also for its impressive engineering, which caters to both speed and comfort.

Under the hood, the Goldwing boasts an engine displacement of 1,833cc, a unique liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine, which is a pretty rare configuration in motorcycles. This model also comes with a seven-speed automatic dual clutch transmission, which allows for seamless gear shifts without the need for a manual clutch. This makes the ride very smooth, and the acceleration is more responsive.

Another cool aspect of the Goldwing DCT is its almost car-like folding wind mirrors. Riders appreciate these not only for their practicality but also for the decent amount of wind protection they provide for the hands. This feature enhances the overall comfort for the rider, especially on longer rides where wind can be a persistent nuisance.

Honda has thrown in some sophisticated onboard amenities, such as heated seats and grips, a premium audio system, and even Apple CarPlay integration, which were relatively rare features in motorcycles until recently. This bike essentially sets the bar for what it means to combine comfort and utility on two wheels. This makes it a favorite among long-distance riders who appreciate a touch of luxury on their journeys.