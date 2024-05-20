How To Change Your Apple ID Password

In the digital world, passwords are like doors that let the right people in and keep the wrong ones out. For the most part, passwords stand as our first line of defense against hackers or other bad actors looking to access our personal data. Unfortunately, passwords aren't perfect deterrents, given how easy it is to steal and share them. Not to mention, many of us struggle just with making and remembering the good ones to begin with. It doesn't help that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has made it even easier for hackers to crack passwords in record time.

While we're undoubtedly on the way to a completely different passwordless future, the reality is that it will take some time before we ditch this annoying technology altogether. Some companies like Apple and Microsoft have introduced facial recognition technology, but there are still questions about how the software recognizes us as we age, among other hardware limitations.

Some of the most crucial passwords we have are the ones that control multiple devices, like the Apple ID. After all, the Apple ID is a glue that connects our iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other compatible smart devices together, not to mention its file-syncing and anti-theft technologies.

So, whether you are trying to salvage a potentially compromised account or simply want to improve it to a better one, here are all the ways you can change your Apple ID password.