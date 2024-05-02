6 iPhone Features Every Runner Should Know About

Although some people who take running seriously like to keep things as light as possible and only bring the absolute essentials with them on their workouts, some may not have the desire to leave their smartphones at home. Not only is it a useful communication tool — especially in emergencies — but you can listen to audio while running or take photos or videos of your route. You can also use it to track your workout in real time using a running app if you don't have a smartwatch available.

If you have an iPhone and like having it while racking up the miles, there are iPhone accessories you can get for running that make it easier to access the gadget hands-free. It's also worth exploring the many functions built into the Apple device that can make using it a hassle-free experience during your workout.

Below is a roundup of some of the most useful iPhone features you should use for your next run.