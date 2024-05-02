10 Of The Most Exciting Motorcycle Chases In Movie History
Motorcycle chases have long provided audiences with some of the most heart-pounding moments in movie history. These sequences are thrilling not only because of speed and danger but also because of the incredible stunt work, sometimes even performed by the lead actors themselves. This level of dedication, paired with novel cinematography techniques and effects, adds to the gritty realism that transports the audience to the world of the film.
From weaving through oncoming traffic in bustling, chaotic streets and alleyways to eluding police or Nazis in hot pursuit. Each chase featured in this list is a unique combination of skill, precision, and cinematic flair that has made a memorable mark in cinematic history.
These realistic escapes are unforgettable and keep you on the edge of your seat. A lot of behind-the-scenes choreography and preparation goes into pulling off intricate motorcycle chase scenes. Let's take the time to appreciate the most exciting motorcycle chases in movie history.
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)
No one embodies the modern action star quite like Tom Cruise. Known for being a dedicated, high-octane thrillseeker who performs his own stunts, we wouldn't expect anything less (like CGI) when he reprised his role as Ethan Hunt in "Mission Impossible: Fallout." He's not only a skilled motorcyclist, but Tom Cruise has a few expensive motorcycles in his collection, as well.
One of the most memorable motorcycle chase scenes involved the production team closing off large sections of the streets of Paris, which is a rarity given the city's bustling nature — When you're Tom Cruise, anything is possible. That includes threading the needle and zipping through traffic at over 80 mph on a BMW R nineT 1170cc air/oil-cooled boxer twin engine with 110 hp.
In the film, you can experience Cruise genuinely zipping at high speeds through oncoming traffic. So genuine, in fact, that his commitment to the scene caused him to injure his ankle, which was incorporated into the final version of the film. Talk about dedication.
Skyfall (2012)
What better way to kickstart an action movie than with a good old motorcycle chase scene? And not just your typical dodging traffic on a street-level motorcycle chase, but a route meticulously planned to take place across the rooftops of Istanbul's Grand Bazaar.
Amidst the bombs, guns, and general mayhem of "Skyfall," Daniel Craig's James Bond — and his stunt double (attached to safety wires) — takes to the rooftops on a Honda CRF250R. It's a memorable scene where we see Craig pursuing a mercenary named Patrice (Ola Rapace), also riding a CRF250R, but modified to look like a Turkish police motorcycle.
Director Sam Mendes and the stunt team led by stunt coordinator Gary Powell orchestrated this elaborate sequence. Parts of the roof were too weak to support the weight of a heavy motorcycle, so a lot of time was spent reinforcing the surfaces with plywood and working with local authorities to make sure no damage was done to the historic structures.
This chase sets up a gripping tone for the rest of the film and immediately immerses the audience in the nonstop action that defines the Bond franchise.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
The motorcycle chase in "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" is one of the most iconic sequences in action cinema history. Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the T-800 sent back in time to protect John Connor (Edward Furlong) from the relentless pursuit of the liquid metal, shape-shifting T-1000 (Robert Patrick).
This chase scene is a staple of any 90s kids' youth and is particularly memorable for the sense of urgency it adds to the film. You're on the edge of your seat watching the T-1000 behind the wheel of a massive semi-truck barreling down a Los Angeles drainage canal, hot on the tail of the Terminator's iconic Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.
This motorcycle is heavy, rugged, and unstoppable, with a powerful engine, paralleling the T-800's raw power and determination to protect John at all costs. Director James Cameron skillfully combines practical effects with pioneering CGI and stunt work to make the chase a pivotal part of the movie that highlights the protective bond between the T-800 and John Connor. Schwarzenegger's handling of the Harley, combined with the film's groundbreaking visual effects, creates a visceral experience that has stood the test of time.
The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
One of the most action-packed scenes in "The Matrix Reloaded" involves Trinity (played by Carrie-Anne Moss) performing many of her own riding stunts on a special "Matrix green" Ducati 996, chosen for its sleek design and performance. Even more impressive, she specifically learned to ride it for the film and had never ridden one before. After filming, the bike made it into Keanu Reeve's top three most expensive motorcycles in his collection.
Directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski pushed the boundaries in action filmmaking and used groundbreaking "bullet time" effects in this chase scene. They enhanced complex motorcycle maneuvers that let us experience extreme slow motion integrated into high-speed motorcycle stunts performed on a crowded freeway. Trinity dodges cars, bullets, agents of the Matrix, and twin assassins sporting blonde dreadlocks and the ability to turn intangible, in a race against time with the survival of Zion and the truth about the Matrix on the line.
The Great Escape (1963)
"The Great Escape" is one of the oldest movies on this list, and it has stood the test of time as one of the most impressive motorcycle stunt scenes ever. The scene shows Steve McQueen as Virgil Hilts, attempting to escape from a German POW camp on a Triumph TR6 Trophy modified to look like a WWII-era BMW. This choice of motorcycle was due to its reliability and McQueen's personal preference for the brand.
McQueen performed most of the riding and stunts. The scene was meticulously planned and executed, and what's funny is that director John Sturges even let McQueen disguise himself and play a German soldier pursuing himself.
We experience close-ups of McQueen's intense focus, quick cuts between his perspective and the pursuing soldiers, and the use of wide shots of open green fields that he flies down, getting ready for the actual jump. Although, the legendary barbed-wire fence jump stunt was performed by friend and stuntman Bud Ekins.
The motorcycle chase scene builds McQueen's character's relationship with the motorcycle, capped off when he gets tangled up in the barbed wire fence and affectionately pats the gas tank as a trusted steed in his daring escape attempt.
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
"The Bourne Ultimatum" uses director Paul Greengrass's shaky cam technique to take motorcycle chase scenes to the next level. Audiences are left on the edge of their seats as they watch Jason Bourne (played by Matt Damon) navigate through chaotic, narrow streets in Tangier, Morocco, on a Honda Montesa Cota 4RT260to meet a contact while being pursued by CIA operatives and local police.
The scene is gritty and showcases kinetic energy that enhances the urgency and chaos of Bourne's escape. Despite the hectic camera work, the sequence is meticulously choreographed and edited to make sure that each of Bourne's strategic decisions is calculated and logical.
The camera quickly shifts focus from the pursuers to Bourne's perspective, giving us a chance to anticipate his next moves and understand his escape plan. The motorcycle chase in The Bourne Ultimatum demonstrates the evolving aesthetics of action cinema in the 2000s, making it a memorable and influential scene in the genre.
First Blood (1982)
While we think the Yamaha XT250 is a great motorcycle for beginners, the bike's ruggedness and agility mirror Rambo's own qualities, so it's no wonder it was used in the memorable chase scene in "First Blood." In this scene, we see Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo escaping from the police station, hopping on the XT250, and riding on a sidewalk, screaming for pedestrians to get out of the way. The deputy, hellbent on capturing this vagrant, quickly follows in pursuit. Rambo navigates the Yamaha skillfully, using quick maneuvers that lead to the wilderness.
He rides the motorcycle across rough terrain, showcasing the bike's off-road capabilities, dodging between trees and jumping over small creeks. Rambo uses the landscape to his advantage, a common theme in the rest of the film.
The deputy struggles to keep up, and it's clear he's out of his element. Comically struggling with the rough terrain, he throws his clunky police car around and eventually flips over into the rocky creek. We see Rambo hiding his motorcycle under foliage and continuing on foot, leading into the next phase of his escape. The XT250 was a perfect vehicle to set the tone and carry us into the next chapter.
Tron: Legacy (2010)
The opening motorcycle chase in "Tron: Legacy" sets the stage for an action-packed narrative but also beautifully captures the film's thematic core of legacy. The scene features Kevin Flynn's son, Sam Flynn (played by Garrett Hedlund), riding a Ducati Sport1000, a model inspired by his father's Ducati 750SS. Like father, like son.
It's nighttime, and the city lights create a futuristic glow, a backdrop that sets the mood. As Sam speeds through the urban landscape, a police officer notices him, and the chase begins. We're shown fast cuts and close-up shots of the Ducati as Sam weaves between traffic on a busy bridge, evading the police by shutting off his headlight and cutting in front of a semi-truck.
Even though the audience is about to be taken to the Tron universe and introduced to CGI and immersive visual effects, with the Ducati Sport1000, we get to honor the old while embracing the new. The chase isn't just about evading the police but also about Sam's quest to connect with his father.
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
The iconic father-son motorcycle chase scene in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" is a classic Steven Speilberg scene. It combines storytelling, visual effects, humor, and symbolic elements, making it a top chase scene in cinematic history.
We see Indiana, played by Harrison Ford, driving the motorcycle while his father, played by Sean Connery, is comically seated in the sidecar. This is a humorous contrast to the tense getaway as they escape from the Nazi-held Castle Brunwald in Austria.
One of the most iconic moments is when Indy uses a jousting tactic against a Nazi. He grabs a flagpole and uses it as a lance — referencing traditional medieval jousting and adding an inventive twist to the chase.
The nostalgic feel of the film is highlighted by Spielberg's direction and John Williams' score, which sets us in the romantically adventurous era of 1930s pulp serial adventures. Spielberg's use of practical effects and stunts, such as Indy sticking a stick in the spokes of a motorcycle to topple a Nazi rider, pays homage to classic action cinema.
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
"The Place Beyond the Pines" combines tension and realism through high-stakes motorcycle chases throughout the movie, especially the intro. Starring Ryan Gosling as Luke Glanton, we see the talented actor ride up to a bank on a Suzuki DR650. Leaving the helmet on as he walks into the bank, we know we're in for immediate action and a wild ride.
The tension is continuously ramped up throughout the scene as we see Gosling desperately getting money from the bank tellers and then quickly hopping on his DR650. It has trouble starting, highlighting both the urgency and desperation of his situation. In the movie, Gosling performs his own stunts, and no CGI is used.
The audience experiences the realism of the scene through the jerkiness of the handheld camera. Director Derek Cianfrance's vision of a complicated high-speed motorcycle chase through a busy intersection is executed as Gosling is pursued by a police car. We get a backseat view as the cop chases Gosling through a cemetery, and a combination of long shots and sudden cuts makes us feel like we're there. Unlike typical high-octane chases, the movie avoids rapid cuts and instead relies on longer, fluid shots that build tension through real-time action.