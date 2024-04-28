5 New Cars In 2024 That Are More Affordable Than You Might Think

The average price of a new car currently sits at over $47,000, which is actually slightly down from this time last year. The dip over the past 12 months is an anomaly, though; prices have been climbing steadily for the past decade. In 2014, a typical new car would have set you back about $15,000 less than it does today. The average new car price leaped more than $10,000 between 2020 and 2023 due largely to a microchip shortage that emptied dealership lots.

With supplies replenished, industry experts expect the market to turn even further in the favor of buyers. Ohio dealer Glenn Mears told PBS, "When the lots are empty, there's not much of a bargaining position from a consumer standpoint. But now that we have inventory, it's much more competitive." That shift in favor of the customer means you can now get a lot of car without spending a lot of money. The five models on this list start well below $40,000 and include sporty coupes, luxury sedans, and a high-performance hybrid.