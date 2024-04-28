5 New Cars In 2024 That Are More Affordable Than You Might Think
The average price of a new car currently sits at over $47,000, which is actually slightly down from this time last year. The dip over the past 12 months is an anomaly, though; prices have been climbing steadily for the past decade. In 2014, a typical new car would have set you back about $15,000 less than it does today. The average new car price leaped more than $10,000 between 2020 and 2023 due largely to a microchip shortage that emptied dealership lots.
With supplies replenished, industry experts expect the market to turn even further in the favor of buyers. Ohio dealer Glenn Mears told PBS, "When the lots are empty, there's not much of a bargaining position from a consumer standpoint. But now that we have inventory, it's much more competitive." That shift in favor of the customer means you can now get a lot of car without spending a lot of money. The five models on this list start well below $40,000 and include sporty coupes, luxury sedans, and a high-performance hybrid.
Hyundai Sonata
Hyundai offers three versions of the 2024 Sonata: the base SEL, which starts at $27,500; a hybrid SEL, which adds $3,300 to the base price; and the sportier N, which starts at $34,950. The Sonata got a major revamp for 2024, including the addition of a 12.3-inch digital dashboard, an infotainment screen of the same size, a 12-inch heads-up display, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system (depending on the trim and available options). Under the hood of the Sonata N is a 2.5-liter gas direct-injected turbocharged I4 that produces 290 horsepower and whips the 3,534-pound four-door sedan from 0-60 mph in five seconds flat. The SEL hybrid won't pin you to your seat as firmly but delivers an impressive 44 mpg in the city and 51 mpg on the highway.
Upgrading to the $37,200 SEL Limited Hybrid allows drivers to sit and wait while the car pulls in and out of parking spaces. The Limited also comes with an eight-way power driver's seat, heated steering wheel, and blind spot monitoring. Even the more affordable versions are well-equipped. The SEL has an eight-way power-adjustable heated driver seat, dual USB ports, and optional wireless charging. All Sonatas come with Hyundai's industry-leading 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty.
Toyota Prius Prime
Toyota brought hybrid drive technology into the mainstream when it introduced the Prius in 1997, and it made it cool by giving the model a sleek redesign and power boost in 2023. The current Prius plug-in hybrid is the Prius Prime, which debuted for the 2017 model year. The 2024 version can sling you from 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds and look darn fine while doing so.
The Prius Prime is also remarkably efficient, providing close to 50 mpg of fuel efficiency and a range of nearly 500 miles. It is also loaded with cutting-edge electronics, including a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It comes standard with a Level 1 charger that fits in the rear cargo bay, and mobile devices can be charged inside the car wirelessly or via any of the six USB ports. The Prius Prime comes in three trim levels: the SE starts at $32,975, the XSE at $36,225, and the XSE Premium at $39,670.
Audi A3
It might be surprising to see a model from the Volkswagen Group's luxury brand on this list, but the Audi A3 starts at just $35,800 for the base-level front-wheel drive Premium version. Upgrading to Quattro all-wheel drive costs an extra $2,000. The front-wheel drive Premium Plus has a base price of $39,400 with the same additional $2,000 cost to upgrade to the Quattro. All four A3 models come standard with a seven-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and clutchless manual mode, as well as adaptive cruise control with lane guidance. The driver and front passenger enjoy eight-way power adjustable seats with lumbar support along with the now-expected Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-enabled audio system. The $2,100 convenience package adds an alarm system, rear cross traffic and parking assist systems, and a wireless phone charging pad.
SlashGear's last review of the A3 was of the 2022 model, which was powered by the same 2.0-liter I4 that drives the current version. Our Chris Davies found it to be zippy and comfortable, with a "crisper design, a more high-tech cabin, and a power bump over the outgoing" 2021 version.
Subaru BRZ
Perhaps one of the most stylish and enjoyable cars available at any price point is the Subaru BRZ coupe. Subaru follows Audi's lead and labels the base trim as 'Premium," giving it a starting price of just $30,195. Upgrading to the Limited trim adds $2,500 to the BRZ's cost, and the top-tier tS will set you back $35,345 before you start checking boxes on the option sheet. All three trim levels come with Subaru's 2.4-liter Boxer I4, but only the Limited can be had with an automatic transmission.
That should not worry you. SlashGear's Steven Ewing reviewed the 2023 BRZ and called its six-speed manual "one of the best stick-shifts around," adding that "it really fits with this car's whole driver-focused nature." That nature is enhanced by the Boxer engine's output of 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, which hurls the BRZ from 0-60 in 5.4 seconds. That number is brought down a tick by the grip-enhancing limited-slip rear differential, and a set of Brembo anti-lock brakes reins in the BRZ's ample muscle.
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Mazda unveiled the MX-5 Miata at the February 1989 Chicago Auto Show and put it on sale in May as a 1990 model with a starting price of $13,800, which equals just over $33,000 today. The 2024 MX-5 Miata has a base price of $28,985 but retains many of the characteristics of the original. It's still a front-engine, rear-wheel drive roadster that's a blast to drive. The MX-5 Miata has evolved a bit from its infancy, though. Since the 2017 model, an RF version with a retractable hardtop has been available. The 2024 RF edition is available in two trim levels: a Grand Touring edition that starts at $37,010 and a Club version that will cost you $3,200 more. The soft-top MX-5 Miata can be purchased in three trim levels: the base-level Sport and the same Club and Grand Touring designations as the RF version. The pricing is flip-flopped for the soft top, with the Grand Touring trim the more expensive at $34,285.
All MX-5 Miatas have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder DOHC engine with variable valve timing that puts out 181 horsepower. An automatic transmission is available only in the Grand Touring edition for drivers who don't want to row their own gears. Our Steven Ewing recommended against choosing that option in his review of the 2023 Miata, writing, "There isn't a world where I'd ever consider buying one of these without the manual. ... The clutch is super forgiving and the shifter is pretty much perfect. This would actually be a great car in which to learn how to drive a stick."