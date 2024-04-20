10 Tips & Tricks To Declutter Your Smartphone Without A Factory Reset

The days are long gone of people regularly upgrading their phones each year or two. In 2013, Americans changed smartphones about once every two years, but by 2023 some sources suggest that number had climbed to 3.6 years. Perhaps understandably, smartphone shipments have been declining for years: About 61% of iPhone users keep their phones for at least two years, compared to 43% on Android. Manufacturers, to keep their market share, have been pledging ever-longer phone lifespans. Google promised a whopping seven years of security updates for Pixel phones, and soon after Samsung did the same. Apple continues to be the gold standard; as of 2023, it was still issuing security updates to the iPhone 6S, which was released way back in 2015. Kudos to anyone patient enough to make a phone last that long, but whether you're keeping your phone for two years or 10, it's going to become a pain to use without regular decluttering.

By decluttering, we don't mean using those misleading cache-cleaning apps that tell you they've magically freed up a gigabyte of space every time you press the button. We're talking about dusting away the "cobwebs" that hog your phone's storage, slowing it down, and leaving it feeling congested. The nuclear option — a factory reset — would be the most effective way to get a new phone experience, but if you'd rather not deal with that hassle, here are 10 easy ways to declutter your device.