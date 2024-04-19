How To Troubleshoot Step Counter Not Working For Apple Watch

The Apple Watch does a lot, which can be a blessing and a curse. Perhaps its most popular features are its various health-tracking technologies that have become common in most modern smartwatches. However, sometimes those features can run into problems.

If you've begun to notice your steps aren't being counted properly, or are having trouble getting the step counter to work correctly in the first place, don't worry about it too much. As irritating as the issue may be, there's probably a simple cause behind it that's easy to fix.

Of course you first have to narrow down the possibilities, and that requires a little bit of trial and error. If you suspect something in particular then by all means start there first. Otherwise, we recommend following the list below. It's organized with the simplest and quickest potential solutions first, followed by the more involved, potentially data-wiping methods towards the end. Why spend several minutes restarting or recalibrating if it turns out the problem is just a loose wristband, right?