How To Close Apps On Your Apple Watch

There are many apps available for the Apple Watch that offer a wide variety of specialties. The problem is leaving too many of them running in the background at once can sometimes have an adverse effect on your hardware.

It's unlikely that having a multitude of apps going will cause any real damage to your Apple Watch, and in most cases leaving them suspended is actually better for the battery, but if the apps are designed to partially run in the background — tracking various data points, monitoring your location, etc. — then leaving too many of them on could drain your power levels more quickly.

For situations like that (or if you just don't want to leave too many open for any reason, really), you can manually close individual apps whenever you want. Whether you barely use them, so you don't need to leave them open, or they've started to act up and you want to restart, it's a fairly simple process.