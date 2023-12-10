5 Of The Best Apple Watch Apps For Artists

Since its release in 2015, the Apple Watch has transformed into a truly revolutionary device — it's a constant companion on your wrist. In fact, the wearable has completely changed the way people use their smart devices. With its numerous applications available for use and still showing signs of growing in number, it is no wonder that artists of all types flock to Apple to help with their daily work and personal creative projects.

Whether you are a graphic designer, a street artist, or a photographer, several smartwatch-friendly apps can help you as a creator to harness your inspiration on the go. The tools available range from simply trying to find the perfect color match to sending in your work for comments and critiques. Based on our own hands-on experience, as well as a variety of reviews from users, here are five of the best Apple Watch apps to use as an artist.