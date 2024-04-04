Segway-Ninebot eKickScooter E2 Pro Review: Commute All Day, Bright Lights At Night
People have always sought fast and efficient means of travel as an alternative to walking. Horses and bicycles once flooded our streets but have since given way to modern technology and machines. It seems like compact stand-up scooters are the latest craze, but they have a history that is likely longer than you think. A patent for the Autoped dates back as far as 1916, and these gas-powered devices were at one time going to be the wave of the future of mobility. Judging by the number of Auropeds roaming the streets today, anyone can see that this wave of scooters never came. However, a new wave has set in and it appears to be shaping up into a more durable trend.
Perhaps the most visible examples of modern scooters are the various rental scooters that have popped up around cities all over the globe. While these can be convenient ways to navigate a downtown area, companies such as Bird have encountered problems regarding regulations, public sentiment, and profitability. However, for those who want a more regular option, many companies now sell electric scooters, and they come with a surprising array of standard features and options. With the latest ion battery technology, the range of these machines can be rather impressive. To take a closer look at this subject, SlashGear was provided an eKickScooter E2 Pro by Segway-Ninebot for review.
Introduction
You may be familiar with the brand Segway, best known for launching a unique two-wheeled vehicle that stayed upright while its driver leaned forward. It has gone through many changes over the years, including ownership, and is now owned by the brand Ninebot, which makes a range of electric personal mobility vehicles. While it continues to produce models derived from the original Segway, it also produces a range of electric scooters, electric mopeds, electric bikes, and go-karts.
The model they provided to us is the eKickScooter E2 Pro. It is listed within its range of adult scooters, boasting a (battery) range of 16.8 miles at 15.5 mph. This places the scooter at a bit more capable than the lowest tier in the range but falling short of the 40.4-mile range and 25 mph top speed of the brand's top-tier model.
All of these are made in the style of the traditional kick scooter, perfect for cruising large public parks or downtown areas but not well suited to mingle with regular street traffic. They blend the qualities of a vehicle for recreation and one for transportation. They could be used to commute but for short distances, while riding for fun is always an option.
Features
The Segway-Ninebot eKickScooter E2 Pro, which will be referred to as the E2 going forward, is a relatively lightweight machine in a compact package. The rear wheel drives it using a hub-mounted 750-watt electric motor powered by a 275 Wh IPX6 waterproof battery pack. Braking is handled by a drum on the front wheel aided by electric braking using the rear hub motor. The 10-inch wheels are wrapped in pneumatic tires, which Segway lists as "leakproof," contributing to its total payload capacity of 265 pounds.
The stated range is 16.8 miles with a top speed of 15.5 mph, and the E2 is capable of climbing up to an 18% grade. A traction control system helps with hazardous surfaces while indicator lights on the ends of the handlebars help alert others of turns. A flashing brake light on the rear alerts those behind of impending stops while a bright LED headlight allows for operation at night.
The handlebars also include a bright display with crisp graphics indicating speed, battery life, and a few other functions, such as driving mode. Below the footboard are LED lights illuminating the ground in a range of colors that can be set for solid color lighting or a fluctuating display. Finally, to warn others of your presence, Segway has included a thumb-actuated bell of the old-school and low-tech variety, which is an archaic but charming little feature.
Getting Started
The size of this scooter makes it fairly easy to ship to your home. The box is roughly the size of two microwaves but weighs much less. After unboxing the E2, the only assembly needed is to screw on the handlebar stem using the accompanying Allen wrench. Once that is secure, the E2 is essentially ready to go. I received mine late in the day and plugged it in right away to ensure a full charge when I was ready to test it. It powered on before then, meaning it does ship with a charge, but I left it plugged in overnight to be sure it was ready the next day.
Segway sent a helmet along with the E2, which was a much-appreciated gesture as traveling even at 15 mph can cause serious injury should one experience a spill. It is a Ninebot-branded bicycle helmet available from Segway via its official website. SlashGear always recommends safe riding.
The E2 is extremely easy to get going. It has only one function button and it connects to an app, which can handle firmware updates and monitor several features and parameters of the scooter – more on that later. However, a simple push of the button powers it on and it's ready to ride. A second push of the button turns the headlight on while double pressing it switches riding mode: eco, drive, sport, or walk, which is akin to neutral. Pressing the thumb throttle does nothing from a standstill. If you have ever ridden a Lime scooter, this one works the same way. You have to push it off and get it moving to get the throttle to engage the motor.
On the pavement
The center of gravity on this ride is extremely low and can take some getting used to. In conjunction with the small wheels, it can feel a bit twitchy. It's best to take it easy and get a feel for it at low speeds. However, once you get the hang of it and learn to lean into turns, it's smooth sailing.
Set in eco mode, the top speed is 6 mph and is meant for new riders and to save energy. D is the standard mode, limiting speeds to 12 mph with modest acceleration. S is sport mode, which unleashes its full potential up to 15 mph. The 3 mph difference is larger than you might think. D left me wanting for more speed but S felt just right, going fast enough to be comfortable and in control. Going much faster might change things for the worse.
The small wheels and short wheelbase may be imperative for decent balance control, but you'll feel absolutely every bump in the road courtesy of their design. Riding on rough asphalt or sidewalks with lots of expansion joints can be felt strongly through your feet and ankles and even a bit up the spine. But on smooth pavement, such as on a bike trail or in a park, feels like glass and is thoroughly enjoyable.
Riding control
The E2 provides some helpful functions for riding. A cruise function allows it to continue going at speed without having the throttle depressed after full speed has been maintained for five seconds and it ends as soon as the brake is pressed or the throttle is pressed again. It also has regenerative braking, which you can feel after engaging the feature – it works much like the regen braking that helps with the long range of a Tesla.
I can't say it affected my experience much on the flat grounds where I rode it, but on hilly terrain, it might be helpful to keep from going too fast downhill. Speed for me was reduced slightly going up modest inclines but it never felt sluggish and seemed to still have plenty of torque to keep going.
During nighttime riding in a city setting, the headlight illuminated the road ahead very well, and the light show beneath the E2 provided some peace of mind knowing it increased visibility. Furthermore, LED turn indicator lights at the ends of the grips can be activated by a switch on the handlebar and are surprisingly bright and accompanied by beeping. The bell might be helpful in a crowded scene, but its effectiveness is easily diminished by even modest ambient noises.
Braking on this scooter is excellent. I could not discern the stopping force of the front brake from the motor braking on the rear wheel, but it felt like anything could be avoided quickly without flying over the handlebars.
Overall use and additional features
I can see that you need to have the right situation to make the most of the E2. If I still lived near downtown where there are abundant sidewalks and slower city streets, I would probably ride this everywhere, weather permitting. But in my current home in a more suburban-like setting with wide and fast avenues spread out on a square mile grid, using this scooter regularly wouldn't be ideal.
The app, connected via Bluetooth, provides "Guard Mode." When activated, anyone trying to take it will be greeted by all the lights flashing along with beeping, and the electronic brake is activated, locking the back tire. This is a comforting feature, but I was still too worried to leave it in front of a store because thieves would likely pick it up anyway. The Apple location system "Apple Find My" is a built-in feature on this scooter as well.
The app allows you to change a few settings, such as drive mode, and activate the "Guard Mode." You can also track your miles and check battery charge and temperature. It allows you to turn off the traction control, and energy recovery, and adjust the speed at which the throttle engages.
Competition
The electric scooter space in the market is probably oversaturated with dozens of Chinese makers churning out scooters of varying quality, many of which are likely downright dangerous. Fortunately for Segway, it rates highly against its biggest competitors, but a quick Amazon search reveals pages upon pages of electric scooters ranging in price from $100 to more than $2,000. Many of these are likely fine products while others are non-branded and of dubious quality. Razor has been making human and battery-powered scooters for years, keeping mostly to the budget end of the market while brands like Turboant compete on the higher end.
The quality of the E2 is good. It feels like a quality machine and the technology worked well, pairing seamlessly with the app, which itself is well thought out and easy to navigate. The machine performs well and rides smoothly. Even over rough terrain while tackling many bumps, potholes, and other obstacles, everything remains feeling tight and put together.
Surely other scooters in its price range compare favorably, but the E2 does have the Segway name going for it, which is not an insignificant factor when faced with a sea of unknown brands on sale.
Final thoughts
The Segway/Ninebot eKickScooter E2 Pro is a fun toy with practical considerations that reach above its use as novelty transportation. With its good build quality, this scooter should be capable of handling real-world commuting for people who live in areas where pedestrian traffic is possible. Segway currently lists its retail price of $499.99 on its website, but at the time of writing, it is marked down to $449.99. This puts it in the territory of being too expensive to be a frivolous purchase while still being somewhat affordable for those with discretionary income available.
Segway also offers the Segway SuperScooter GT1 and GT2, both of which roll with full suspension systems. After riding the E2, I would want to spend a bit extra on a model with a suspension system, for certain. However, those models cost around $2K and $2.5K on sale, making the extra expense a bridge too far for me and likely for nearly every hobby buyer. Therefore, for what it is, the E2 appears to be a fine machine that comes at a reasonable price. Whether that is good value depends completely on how much of a price you can personally put on top-tier fun and realistic basic commute power for yourself.