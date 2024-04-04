Segway-Ninebot eKickScooter E2 Pro Review: Commute All Day, Bright Lights At Night

People have always sought fast and efficient means of travel as an alternative to walking. Horses and bicycles once flooded our streets but have since given way to modern technology and machines. It seems like compact stand-up scooters are the latest craze, but they have a history that is likely longer than you think. A patent for the Autoped dates back as far as 1916, and these gas-powered devices were at one time going to be the wave of the future of mobility. Judging by the number of Auropeds roaming the streets today, anyone can see that this wave of scooters never came. However, a new wave has set in and it appears to be shaping up into a more durable trend.

Perhaps the most visible examples of modern scooters are the various rental scooters that have popped up around cities all over the globe. While these can be convenient ways to navigate a downtown area, companies such as Bird have encountered problems regarding regulations, public sentiment, and profitability. However, for those who want a more regular option, many companies now sell electric scooters, and they come with a surprising array of standard features and options. With the latest ion battery technology, the range of these machines can be rather impressive. To take a closer look at this subject, SlashGear was provided an eKickScooter E2 Pro by Segway-Ninebot for review.