Razor Launches Its Classic Scooter With A Grown-Up Twist

Personal mobility products are on the rise these days, with a variety of electric scooters and electric bikes popping up in stores. The modern vehicles are not only trendy among a younger crowd and useful in crowded cities, but they are also more environmentally friendly compared to typical gasoline-fueled motorcycles.

There was a different trend back in the early 2000s, however, with kick scooters filling streets and sidewalks, sometimes to the consternation of older pedestrians. These were even more eco-friendly, requiring only your leg strength and physics to get from point A to point B.

Razor was a name that topped the market at the time with its iconic A-Kick Scooters. Now it's trying to bring back that scooter for a bit of nostalgia — or, at least, an upgraded version of it packing a battery-powered motor that will give your legs a break.