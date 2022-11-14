Bird Electric Scooters Could Be In More Trouble Than We Thought

Love them or hate them, electric scooters have become a widely-used part of urban mobility in recent years. It's unsurprising that scooter rental and sharing startups like Lime and Bird are popping up all over the place, considering Statista predicts the global market will expand to 124.8 million users by 2026.

Bird is one such scooter rental startup based in California, with rides available everywhere from New York to Antwerp, and even Qatar — which is Bird's first launch in the Middle East. While Bird started out with scooter rentals, it also tried its hand at selling electric scooters and bicycles in December 2021, but has since pivoted resources away from this endeavor again, according to TechCrunch. Unfortunately for Bird, the company has struck some hard times recently. This began with the special acquisition merger in November 2021 that saw the company going public in an effort to generate revenue (per Bird press release), and continued with a massive staff layoff (via TechCrunch). Later came a management reshuffle that saw CEO Travis VanderZanden replaced by Shane Torchiana, as well as the replacement of the company's CFO, CTO, and Chief Vehicle Operator, according to Fortune. The company is facing more serious issues now, though.