6 Of The Best Jobsite Earbuds For Construction Workers And Mechanics
When it comes to labor-intensive jobs like construction or machine maintenance, there's no better medium than audio to provide a bit of workplace entertainment. Listening to music, radio shows, or podcasts is a solid way to pass the time while on the job without requiring the user to divert attention away from what they're doing. Of course, any old pair of headphones may not be the best suited for use at jobs that are often loud, messy, and otherwise more intense than a casual listening environment. That's why it's important to get a set of earbuds that can excel under a bit of pressure.
There are a ton of earbuds geared towards heavy-duty work out there on the market. However, a select few offerings from major brands stand out among the bunch as some of the best options available. These products have been positively received by their consumer base for combining decent sound quality, useful extra features, and durable build quality while remaining within a relatively affordable price range. With that in mind, here are some of the best jobsite earbuds available to purchase right now.
ISOtunes FREE 2.0 Earbuds
As far as premium jobsite earbuds go, some of the most well-received of the bunch are the ISOtunes FREE 2.0 Earbuds. These Bluetooth earbuds are specifically designed by the manufacturer for use in intensive work environments and are available to purchase on sites like Amazon and the official ISOtunes store at a price point of $129.99.
The ISOtunes FREE 2.0 earbuds feature noise-reducing foam ear tips that can reduce outside sound by as much as 25 dB, making them a solid option for those working in extremely loud environments. What's more, they include a microphone and background noise suppression software for making and answering calls through a connected device. The earbuds themselves include touch-sensitive controls for quickly pausing audio as well.
As far as durability goes, the ISOtunes FREE 2.0 earbuds have an IP45 rating, indicating that they are resistant to dust, sweat, and water. Furthermore, they are OSHA-compliant, meaning that they have been officially deemed by OSHA as a suitable option for use in the workplace. To top it off, the earbuds are capable of lasting roughly seven hours on a single charge, allowing for continuous use throughout a decent portion of the user's workday.
There are some downsides to the ISOtunes FREE 2.0 earbuds. They are purposefully limited to a maximum volume output level of 85 dB, which is comparatively lower than some other wireless headphone brands. Some customers have also criticized them for having mediocre audio quality during music playback.
Klein Tools AESEB2 Elite Bluetooth Jobsite Earbuds
As with several of the major tool brands, Klein Tools offers its own proprietary line of earbuds for workplace use. While there are some more budget-friendly options available to buy from the company, such as the basic Klein Bluetooth Jobsite Earbuds, the best of the manufacturer's products is arguably its mid-range offering: the Klein Tools AESEB2 Elite Bluetooth Jobsite Earbuds. These specialized workplace earbuds can be purchased on sites like Amazon, Klein Tools, and Acme Tools for $99.99.
Similar to the ISOtunes FREE 2.0 earbuds, the Klein Tools AESEB2 Elite Bluetooth Jobsite Earbuds use memory-foam tips to reduce outside noise by as much as 25 dB and also include a microphone with noise-canceling technology for phone calls. The earbuds feature capacitive touch controls, allowing users to operate them even while wearing gloves. They're also quite tough, with Klein Tools marketing them as being able to withstand a 10-foot drop. Additionally, these earbuds are waterproof, making them a good choice for jobs in wet environments.
Surprisingly, the most eye-catching thing about the Klein Tools AESEB2 Elite Bluetooth Jobsite Earbuds doesn't even have to do with the earbuds themselves. These earbuds come with a premium charging case that sports a LED screen on the front. Users can get all sorts of useful information from this screen at a glance, such as the remaining battery life of the earbuds. Klein Tools also indicates that the charging case itself is capable of fully charging the earbuds up to three times on a single charge, allowing for a full 24 hours of earbuds usage.
Milwaukee REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Jobsite Earbuds
For those who are willing to pay a bit more for their heavy-duty earbuds, Milwaukee's REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Jobsite Earbuds are a top choice. These earbuds are pretty expensive, clocking in at $179.99 on storefronts like The Home Depot, Acme Tools, and Ace Hardware. However, they come with a number of premium features that help set them apart from the rest.
The Milwaukee REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Jobsite Earbuds come bundled with both foam and silicone ear tips, allowing users to choose their preferred material with comparable levels of noise reduction — 25 dB and 22 dB respectively. These earbuds also feature a special winged design that helps keep them safely placed in a user's ear. Like most, they're capable of receiving phone calls and offer streamlined playback controls on the outer shell of the earbuds. They're also certified as dust, water, and impact resistant and have a considerably strong Bluetooth range of up to 55 feet.
In terms of unique features, the star of the show is Jobsite Aware mode, a feature that can further reduce loud background noise while simultaneously amplifying fainter sounds like a nearby person's voice. Additionally, the earbuds and the charging case include colored LED lights that indicate the relative amount of power left. Speaking of power, these earbuds have a lengthy runtime of 10 hours on a single charge, and a fully charged case will keep them juiced for just under three consecutive days' worth of use.
Unfortunately, there are still a few issues with Milwaukee's premium earbuds to look out for. Some users have noted that these earbuds are decidedly bulky and can be uncomfortable during long-term use. Others have also drawn attention to the relatively low maximum volume output.
CAT Bluetooth Noise Canceling Earbuds
On the very opposite end of the spectrum from more premium offerings are the CAT Bluetooth Noise Canceling Earbuds. These jobsite earbuds are far more budget-friendly, slotting in at roughly $63.69 on Amazon — and while they may not be as feature-rich or high-quality as other brands, they can still get the job done.
Generally speaking, the CAT Bluetooth Noise Canceling Earbuds offer a fairly no-frills experience. Audio playback lasts up to just five hours on a single charge, though the earbuds can be repeatedly charged up to eight times with a fully-charged case. These earbuds don't feature much in the way of specialized ear tips or hardware for noise reduction either, but come equipped with noise-canceling technology to mitigate outside sounds. Finally, the earbuds have a microphone for voice calls and basic touch controls for managing playback.
Even if these CAT earbuds aren't too impressive on the feature set front, they're nonetheless well-equipped to handle rougher conditions. Per CAT's official listing, the earbuds have an IP55 rating, indicating that they are water-resistant but not waterproof. Furthermore, they are both dustproof and shockproof, so they'll keep functioning even if they take a decent beating.
DeWalt Jobsite Pro-X1 Earbuds
Some major fan favorites among many consumers in the heavy-duty headphones scene are the DeWalt Jobsite Pro-X1 Earbuds. These earbuds aren't exceptionally pricey, slotting at roughly a $79.99 price point at retailers like Ace Hardware and Lowes. Nonetheless, they punch a fair bit above their weight when it comes to their playback capabilities.
Similar to the CAT Bluetooth Noise Canceling Earbuds, the DeWalt Jobsite Pro-X1 Earbuds primarily rely on noise cancellation technology rather than hardware for noise reduction — but that's about where the low-budget qualities end. For one thing, these earbuds emphasize strong bass during audio playback, which is a relative rarity among other brands. They've also got a surprisingly strong battery life, lasting up to 10 hours of continuous use on a single charge. Most notable of all is the Smart Sensor feature, which automatically detects when the user puts on or removes the earbuds and starts or pauses audio playback accordingly.
On the durability front, the DeWalt Jobsite Pro-X1 Earbuds are marketed with a rating of IPX6, indicating both water and sweat resistance. In terms of build, the earbuds themselves might not be quite as rough-and-tumble as some of the competition, but they're still built to handle tougher work conditions.
All told, most users have positive things to say about the DeWalt Jobsite Pro-X1 Earbuds. However, some reviews suggest that the maximum range of the Bluetooth connection is fairly low and users may encounter connectivity problems if they don't keep the earbuds and their phone close enough to one another.
Elgin Discord Bluetooth Earplug Earbuds
Elgin's Discord Bluetooth Earplug Earbuds marks a bit of a departure from other earbuds. These earbuds aren't fully wireless and are connected by a small band. Nonetheless, Elgin USA's attractive price point of $59.95 and the suite of decent features onboard make these earbuds worth considering.
On the audio front, the Elgin Discord Bluetooth Earplug Earbuds combine noise-canceling technology with a specialized earplug-esque tip design to achieve a decent noise reduction rating of 25 dB. The wire that connects the two earbuds includes a small microphone and control center for taking calls, activating the connected smartphone's voice assistant, playing and pausing audio, and even manually adjusting the volume. Not only do these earbuds have an impressive range of up to 50 ft, but they also can last up to a whopping 14 hours on a single charge.
It's clear that Elgin designed the Discord Bluetooth Earplug Earbuds for rough conditions as well. Like the ISOtunes FREE 2.0 earbuds, this pair of earbuds is OSHA-compliant and officially certified for workplace use. The unit also has a rating of IP65, indicating dust resistance and mid-level water resistance. As for the wired portion, the thin band is reinforced with Kevlar, so users generally don't have to worry about it snapping or breaking.
As appears to be the case with several other brand earbuds, the main complaint among owners of the Elgin Discord Bluetooth Earplug Earbuds is that the maximum volume level may be a bit too quiet for certain users' preferences.
SlashGear's methodology for these recommendations
SlashGear's recommendations for jobsite earbuds were determined by a number of factors, including each unit's range of features, its price, its level of popularity, its availability at major retailers, and its reception among product reviewers. Earbud models above a price point of $200 were not considered.
After narrowing the candidates down to a pool of earbuds that have amassed at least 50 customer reviews, are readily available for purchase on at least one major storefront, and have an overall positive to extremely positive user score, the remaining units were then judged on their list of available features compared to their price point, information on their durability for workplace conditions, and any recurring complaints among users.
The finalized list of jobsite earbuds represents a swath of recommendations at varying price points, from budget-friendly, to mid-range, to premium-level.