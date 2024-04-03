6 Of The Best Jobsite Earbuds For Construction Workers And Mechanics

As far as premium jobsite earbuds go, some of the most well-received of the bunch are the ISOtunes FREE 2.0 Earbuds. These Bluetooth earbuds are specifically designed by the manufacturer for use in intensive work environments and are available to purchase on sites like Amazon and the official ISOtunes store at a price point of $129.99.

The ISOtunes FREE 2.0 earbuds feature noise-reducing foam ear tips that can reduce outside sound by as much as 25 dB, making them a solid option for those working in extremely loud environments. What's more, they include a microphone and background noise suppression software for making and answering calls through a connected device. The earbuds themselves include touch-sensitive controls for quickly pausing audio as well.

As far as durability goes, the ISOtunes FREE 2.0 earbuds have an IP45 rating, indicating that they are resistant to dust, sweat, and water. Furthermore, they are OSHA-compliant, meaning that they have been officially deemed by OSHA as a suitable option for use in the workplace. To top it off, the earbuds are capable of lasting roughly seven hours on a single charge, allowing for continuous use throughout a decent portion of the user's workday.

There are some downsides to the ISOtunes FREE 2.0 earbuds. They are purposefully limited to a maximum volume output level of 85 dB, which is comparatively lower than some other wireless headphone brands. Some customers have also criticized them for having mediocre audio quality during music playback.