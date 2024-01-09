Mercedes' Next Voice Assistant Won't Wait For You To Talk To It First

Mercedes-Benz is previewing the next generation of its in-car voice control, with the MBUX Virtual Assistant tapping generative AI tech for a more personalized — and even predictive — conversation with your vehicle. Making its debut at CES 2024, the new assistant not only taps into a wide array of vehicle features and systems, but also has personality traits and moods to interact with the driver in what the automaker claims will be more empathic.

The current MBUX infotainment system — available in cars like the Mercedes-Benz GLS and the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV — already supports a pretty capable voice assistant. Triggered with the "Hey Mercedes" wake-phrase, it supports voice control over not only changing multimedia and the navigation, but altering vehicle settings like seat heating and cooling, massage, and even air fragrances.

This updated version, Mercedes says, is even more natural and human-like. Four "personality traits" — Natural, Predictive, Personal, and Empathetic — have been developed, combined with a "living star" avatar that synchronizes voice interactions with animations. The result, according to the automaker, is an assistant that can be calm, excited, or sensitive in how it responds or makes suggestions.