Mercedes' Next Voice Assistant Won't Wait For You To Talk To It First
Mercedes-Benz is previewing the next generation of its in-car voice control, with the MBUX Virtual Assistant tapping generative AI tech for a more personalized — and even predictive — conversation with your vehicle. Making its debut at CES 2024, the new assistant not only taps into a wide array of vehicle features and systems, but also has personality traits and moods to interact with the driver in what the automaker claims will be more empathic.
The current MBUX infotainment system — available in cars like the Mercedes-Benz GLS and the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV — already supports a pretty capable voice assistant. Triggered with the "Hey Mercedes" wake-phrase, it supports voice control over not only changing multimedia and the navigation, but altering vehicle settings like seat heating and cooling, massage, and even air fragrances.
This updated version, Mercedes says, is even more natural and human-like. Four "personality traits" — Natural, Predictive, Personal, and Empathetic — have been developed, combined with a "living star" avatar that synchronizes voice interactions with animations. The result, according to the automaker, is an assistant that can be calm, excited, or sensitive in how it responds or makes suggestions.
A smarter way to navigate
While voice may be the primary interaction method for the MBUX Virtual Assistant, that's not to say Mercedes has forgotten the big displays that commonly feature in its vehicles. The animated avatar, for example, is built using the Unity game engine, with real-time 3D graphics including movement, intensity, color, and brightness.
MBUX Surround Navigation, meanwhile, builds on the augmented reality navigation currently available in production Mercedes cars. Where the existing system can overlay upcoming turns onto a live camera view of the road ahead in the car's displays, this new system — based on the automaker's upcoming MB.OS operating system — adds Unity-powered graphics highlighting what the car has identified in the environment.
For example, MBUX Surround Navigation can distinguish between cars, vans, trucks, and cyclists, and flag pedestrians who might walk into the road or other hazards. A more realistic route that the driver should take in order to reach their programmed destination is interwoven through that digital scene.
The car talks back
Like with the current system, the MBUX Virtual Assistant can be triggered with the "Hey Mercedes" phrase rather than requiring a button-press. However, it'll also speak up by itself, taking into account the current context of the vehicle — such as where it is, or what time of day it's being driven — having learned frequent destinations, driving patterns, and more.
Drivers will be able to tweak and educate the assistant with a centralized hub, so that the suggestions are helpful without overstepping the mark.
Though Mercedes has been upgrading its existing vehicles running the current version MBUX with new features — and will be rolling out things like Audible Dolby Atmos audiobook later in 2024 — this next-generation of the integrated MBUX Virtual Assistant is based on MB.OS. That's expected to launch on the upcoming MMA (Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture) platform, which will underpin new models teased by the Concept CLA Class.
That shapely EV sedan was shown in late 2023, and is expected to spawn four production versions later this year.