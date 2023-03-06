Mercedes-Benz Knows Who It Can Trust To Build The Future Of Car Tech

Though Mercedes is promising that the new MBUX system will be better in every way, there are a few highlights. Smartphone-based access to cars is no longer particularly novel, but we liked that a digital key can be added to Apple Wallet — which the car can detect automatically — and the car unlocks without the iPhone being removed from bag or pocket.

If you're an existing MBUX user and hate saying "Hey Mercedes," the updated system offers up considerable improvement. When the driver is alone, the voice assistant will respond without that wake-prompt (though it remains necessary to distinguish a voice command from the conversations of multiple passengers). Even better, the upgrades incorporate what Mercedes called "multi-intents": that means you can combine two commands into one statement, such as closing the windows and making a phone call. It'll be limited to two commands for now, but Mercedes says it's scalable, meaning it can get more complex in the future.

The new E-Class, and other Mercedes vehicles with the new MBUX, will be available with a dash-mounted selfie camera. Think that's ridiculous? Sure, but with other changes coming to Mercedes vehicles, you might not be the brand's target customer anymore. That camera can enable Zoom video calls from the driver's seat, for example, while plenty of other third-party apps will be available — such as TikTok and Angry Birds — thanks to Mercedes' partnership with Google.

Depending on your perspective, you might find the routines feature more appealing. The car notices your habits and offers you the choice of creating a regular program: think switching the music from Disney to, well, anything else, as you drive away from morning daycare drop-off.