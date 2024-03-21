Lamborghini's LMDh Car Didn't Win Sebring, But That Was Never The Point

Lamborghini began working on the SC63 in 2022 with the aim of competing in the 2024 World Endurance Championship and IMSA seasons. The new LMDh class, which combines Le Mans and Daytona prototype regulations, simply proved too tempting. But most other teams in the hunt this year debuted racecars all the way back at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2023, providing far more testing opportunities to collect data than Lamborghini's accelerated timeline.

At Sebring, Lambo Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr took over management of the endurance racing effort when long-tenured head of motorsports Giorgio Sanna abruptly resigned earlier this month. And Mohr admitted before the race even started that both the team, and himself, could use a bit more time to prepare for such a challenging season, which began with a difficult race in Qatar. Throw in a crash during testing last August, the extensive FIA homologation process, and now Sebring's chopped-up surface as additional challenges, and the Lamborghini effort–managed by Iron Lynx Racing Team–seemed left a little in the lurch.

"Unfortunately, we are suffering a little bit in this situation," Mohr told me. "But to be honest, it's not a surprise. Since we had the rollout last year, in August we had the unfortunate crash where we were more or less out of the car for one month... Since then, we were not so much testing, but focused more on functionality of the car, that the car runs."