What Is Porpoising In F1, And Why Does It Matter?

Formula 1 racing has become one of the most popular sports in the world, and its fanbase only seems to be growing. With legions of new fans, some struggle to comprehend a wide range of racing terminology. One term often on the lips of F1 diehards and newbies alike is "porpoising." The term is inspired by how dolphins bob over and under the ocean waves when they swim. However, in F1 circles, the term refers to a car bouncing up and down as it speeds around the track.

The phenomenon is an aerodynamics issue, occurring when a vehicle is pulled too close to the ground, thus stalling the airflow underneath. The lack of downforce ultimately causes the cars to surge back upward, and as the cycle repeats, the vehicle bounces up and down dramatically as it charges forward. Occasionally, the bouncing is so violent cars even strike the ground underneath.

Porpoising has been a common issue on the modern F1 circuit. However, the problem became the focal point for safety concerns in 2022 when a new generation of cars proved particularly vulnerable to the phenomenon. If you've ever watched an F1 racer in action, it should go without saying that bouncing violently is the last thing a driver wants at such high speeds as it hampers both control and vehicle performance.