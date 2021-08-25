Cadillac LMDh-V.R will go racing in 2023

Cadillac has confirmed this week that it intends to go racing in two different racing series in 2023. The car Cadillac will use is called the LMDh-V.R prototype, and it was designed to meet class rules in IMSA and WEC. The car will also compete in the Automobile Club de l’Quest (ACO) LMDh category in 2023 as a prototype racing car.

Cadillac and its racing partners aim to compete for the overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. LMDh-V.R was specifically designed to conform to IMSA and ACO Le Mans hybrid specifications in the top class of endurance racing, which replaces the current DPi class. Cadillac notes that, like every other participant in the class, the racing car is based on a standardized chassis and a spec hybrid powertrain.

However, it will utilize a combustion engine and bodywork that is different from the competition. Development of the Cadillac LMDh-V.R racing car is being done in partnership between GM Design and vehicle constructor Dallara. In addition, Cadillac is working on a new engine package that will function with the LMDh common hybrid system.

Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Expressed Racing are partnering with Cadillac for the program. The first race for the car will be at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in January 2023. While the LMDh category is a new category, it will be competitive with multiple manufacturers.

For now, the LMDh-V.R only exists as a rendering. That rendering can be seen above, and the car is very cool. It looks like something you might find in a videogame rather than on the racetrack. With a common chassis and hybrid system, the series is expected to depend on driver skill for the win.