Where Are New Mazda Cars And SUVs Made?

Japanese automaker Mazda is world renowned for the rotary engine, the obsessively engineered RX-7 sports car, the iconic Miata sports car, and the "Zoom-Zoom" philosophy that makes every Mazda fun to drive. The automaker has roots dating back to the 1920s, when it began making corks in a small factory in Hiroshima, Japan.

Initially known as the Toyo Cork Kogyo Company, Mazda has etched its name in the upper echelons of the automotive industry and professional motorsports. Its vehicles boast premium cabins, advanced features, quirky styling, and sportier DNA.

Mazda is not as big a car company as its fellow Japanese automakers like Toyota or Honda, but it still builds vehicles worldwide. Most new Mazda cars are from Japan, and the carmaker has two manufacturing facilities in Hiroshima and one in Hofu, Yamaguchi. Still, the automaker maintains and operates vehicle manufacturing and assembly plants in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, and Russia.