Where Are New Mazda Cars And SUVs Made?
Japanese automaker Mazda is world renowned for the rotary engine, the obsessively engineered RX-7 sports car, the iconic Miata sports car, and the "Zoom-Zoom" philosophy that makes every Mazda fun to drive. The automaker has roots dating back to the 1920s, when it began making corks in a small factory in Hiroshima, Japan.
Initially known as the Toyo Cork Kogyo Company, Mazda has etched its name in the upper echelons of the automotive industry and professional motorsports. Its vehicles boast premium cabins, advanced features, quirky styling, and sportier DNA.
Mazda is not as big a car company as its fellow Japanese automakers like Toyota or Honda, but it still builds vehicles worldwide. Most new Mazda cars are from Japan, and the carmaker has two manufacturing facilities in Hiroshima and one in Hofu, Yamaguchi. Still, the automaker maintains and operates vehicle manufacturing and assembly plants in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, and Russia.
Which Mazda is American-made?
Mazda and Toyota partnered in 2018 to establish the all-new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) plant near the Tennessee border in Huntsville, Alabama. It marks the return of U.S.-made Mazda cars since the Mazda6 rolled off the assembly line at the Flat Rock, Michigan plant — with help from Ford.
As of the 2024 model year, the Mazda CX-50 is the only new Mazda car made at the MTM plant in Alabama, built alongside the Toyota Corolla Cross. On the other hand, the all-new three-row CX-90 and the five-seat CX-70 are from the Hofu plant in Yamaguchi, Japan. Mazda also manufactures the popular CX-5 in Japan.
Meanwhile, the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback are from the same Hofu plant as the CX-90 and CX-70, although some Mazda3 vehicles for the Canadian market are from the Salamanca plant in Mexico City. Moreover, Mazda manufactures the CX-30 compact SUV in Mexico. Finally, production for the Mazda MX-5 Miata and its MX-5 RF hardtop sibling takes place at the Hiroshima plant in Japan.