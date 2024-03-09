Here's Where Ford Vehicles For The U.S. Market Are Actually Made
Ford is one of the quintessential American automakers that's been making cars Stateside for well over a century. But since Ford is a huge company that sells and produces cars all over the world, it's worth asking which cars are made in the U.S. of A? The answer is a little complex as Ford operates 30 assembly facilities across 12 countries making dozens of vehicles for just about every market.
Starting with Ford's trucks, the venerable F-150 and the much wilder Raptor version are made at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan. The Super Duty trucks and the full-size Expedition SUV are both assembled at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant. Going down in size, the Ford Ranger is made at the Michigan Assembly Plant and the even smaller Ford Maverick is born out of the Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico. Although not exactly daily drivers, much larger heavy duty trucks that typically see work as dump trucks, buses, and similar use cases like the F-350 chassis cabs, all the way up to the F-750, are assembled at the Ohio Assembly Plant. Lastly, Ford's newest truck, the F-150 Lightning EV gets an entire factory to itself at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.
Ford's American factories
Ford's performance icon, the Mustang and its Shelby cousins are crafted at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly in Michigan. It too gets a factory to itself. The Ford Transit and its electric version, the E-Transit, are made at the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri and the compact Transit Connect starts life at the Valencia Body and Assembly Plant in Spain.
SUVs from Ford are made in a number of different factories. The Explorer and its police-variant, the Police Interceptor Utility, are both manufactured at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Illinois. The Bronco is put together at the same plant as the Ranger truck at the Michigan Assembly Plant. The crossover Escape is made at the Louisville Assembly Plant and its sportier cousin, the Bronco Sport is made at the Hermosillo Plant in Mexico, the same plant as the Maverick. The Ford Edge's birthplace is the Oakville Assembly in Canada.
Rounding out the SUVs is the Mustang Mach-E EV. It's made in Ford's Cuautitlan Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico.