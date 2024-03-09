Here's Where Ford Vehicles For The U.S. Market Are Actually Made

Ford is one of the quintessential American automakers that's been making cars Stateside for well over a century. But since Ford is a huge company that sells and produces cars all over the world, it's worth asking which cars are made in the U.S. of A? The answer is a little complex as Ford operates 30 assembly facilities across 12 countries making dozens of vehicles for just about every market.

Starting with Ford's trucks, the venerable F-150 and the much wilder Raptor version are made at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan. The Super Duty trucks and the full-size Expedition SUV are both assembled at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant. Going down in size, the Ford Ranger is made at the Michigan Assembly Plant and the even smaller Ford Maverick is born out of the Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico. Although not exactly daily drivers, much larger heavy duty trucks that typically see work as dump trucks, buses, and similar use cases like the F-350 chassis cabs, all the way up to the F-750, are assembled at the Ohio Assembly Plant. Lastly, Ford's newest truck, the F-150 Lightning EV gets an entire factory to itself at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.