6 Classic Pickup Trucks That Make Good Project Vehicles

Restoring older cars is a pastime enjoyed on evenings and weekends in home garages nationwide. There's something inherently satisfying about bringing an old machine from a state of neglect to return to its former glory. While practicality seldom makes the list of considerations when choosing a project vehicle, a classic pickup truck's functional side could tip the scales slightly.

How is a classic pickup truck practical? It's no secret that contemporary pickup trucks are useful anytime you need to haul garden supplies or help your friends move. However, their large size and poor fuel economy make them less than ideal as a daily driver. Enter the classic pickup truck project.

Project vehicles serve a specific purpose, generally reserved for cruising on sunny spring days, warm summer evenings, and tree-covered landscapes in the fall. While classic pickup trucks can perform those duties admirably, they can haul supplies and moving boxes better than a car. Look at these classic pickup trucks and see if one could be your next (or first) project vehicle.