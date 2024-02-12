Dogfight In The Digital Age: How Fighter Jet Pilots Train For Modern Warfare

Ever since aviators first used planes for combat at the turn of the 20th century, air combat has been in a constant state of evolution. In World War I, fighter planes like the Sopwith Camel or Fokker DR.1 started to see heavy use. It wasn't until World War II that aircraft became instrumental in turning the tide of the battle in both the European and Pacific Theaters. Allied fighter planes like the North American P-51D Mustang overpowered Nazi planes and ensured victory in the sky, while aircraft carrier-based dive bombers crippled the Imperial Japanese Navy.

Conventional machine guns and bombs were the primary armament of choice for both World Wars. To shoot down an enemy aircraft, the pilot had to close into relatively short range and pepper the enemy with machine gun fire until the threat was neutralized. Such engagements are colloquially known as "dogfights."

Fast forward a number of decades, and while modern fighter jets still have machine guns and cannons, guided air-to-air missiles are now the de facto default way of downing airborne threats.