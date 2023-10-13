Every United States Air Victory From Vietnam To Today

In the 50 years since the United States pulled out of Vietnam, the number of air combat victories against manned aircraft has plummeted. Once you break down the types of conflicts the United States has been involved with, it starts to make more sense why air combat isn't as prevalent. Even when, seemingly, the number of armed conflicts happening at any given time doesn't seem to diminish. In World War II, the Korean War, and the War in Vietnam, the United States and its allies were fighting against the air power of an entire country (i.e., Imperial Japan, Nazi Germany, North Korea, and North Vietnam). Aside from Desert Storm, recent conflicts have involved non-state actors (ISIS or Al-Qaeda) or smaller forces without much in the way of air power (U.S. Invasion of Panama). Plus, the introduction of drones (or Chinese surveillance balloons) into the modern battlefield has cut down on overall manned air combat.

The United States has the most technologically advanced fleet of aircraft in the world today, and very few of those jets have seen any sort of combat. However, when the rare times in recent history when a U.S. pilot has needed to fire its weapons in anger, it has nearly always come out on top.