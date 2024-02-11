Here's How Hyundai's 'Active Air Skirt' Could Help You Get More Out Of Your EV

Because electric vehicles are still relatively new technology, there are still a lot of problems that manufacturers are trying to overcome, especially when it comes to range and durability. Despite the various improvements in EV technology made throughout the years, range anxiety remains a key pain point for existing and prospective EV owners. In fact, it's a key reason why many people are opting for hybrids instead of full EVs.

Additionally, many EV owners are concerned with how many years they'll actually have with their car, which can dictate its overall environmental impact. Despite being marketed as an alternative for the environmentally-conscious, the reality is that electric vehicles also have hidden carbon footprints. It's no wonder that many EV manufacturers are racing to find the best solutions to make it more feasible for the average driver.

In January 2024, Hyundai announced its attempt to help improve both durability and range for electric vehicles: the Active Air Skirt (AAS) tech. Using technology that controls the flow of air entering through the lower part of its bumper, AAS is designed to help control the turbulence generated around the vehicle.

While it's not completely pioneering technology, AAS works actively to enhance the aerodynamic performance of their existing E-GMP platform, such as the design choice to cover the front part of the tires due to its flat platform floor. Here's why it matters.