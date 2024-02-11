10 Of The Coolest Sports Cars In 2024 That Won't Break The Bank

Cars have long served utilitarian purposes and enabled rapid transportation. However, it did not take very long for carmakers to begin to fashion some models more for sporting purposes than for mere transportation, and this is what has given us today's modern sports car. Built for looks, speed, handling, or some combination of the three, sports cars are built not for utility, but for fun. Being the least practical of automobile options, they also tend to be the most desirable and fun to drive.

Sports cars dominate the headlines of automotive magazines and feature prominently in most videos about the topic, creating a desire for some of the most exclusive cars on the planet. However, these tend to be extremely expensive. It takes more money to build cars for power and speed, and the demand is much lower than for a reliable family hauler. While the list of 2024 sports cars may be lengthy, things slim down a bit when it is pared down to affordable models only. Therefore, considering affordable cars today hover around the $40,000 mark, here is a rundown of the best ones that won't break the bank.