10 Of The Coolest Sports Cars In 2024 That Won't Break The Bank
Cars have long served utilitarian purposes and enabled rapid transportation. However, it did not take very long for carmakers to begin to fashion some models more for sporting purposes than for mere transportation, and this is what has given us today's modern sports car. Built for looks, speed, handling, or some combination of the three, sports cars are built not for utility, but for fun. Being the least practical of automobile options, they also tend to be the most desirable and fun to drive.
Sports cars dominate the headlines of automotive magazines and feature prominently in most videos about the topic, creating a desire for some of the most exclusive cars on the planet. However, these tend to be extremely expensive. It takes more money to build cars for power and speed, and the demand is much lower than for a reliable family hauler. While the list of 2024 sports cars may be lengthy, things slim down a bit when it is pared down to affordable models only. Therefore, considering affordable cars today hover around the $40,000 mark, here is a rundown of the best ones that won't break the bank.
2024 Toyota GR86
First known in the United States as the Scion FR-S from 2013 to 2016, what became the Toyota GR86 is still with us in 2024. When this small coupe first arrived from Toyota, it showed that the company was still capable of creating cars built for driving fun, rather than the reliable appliances on wheels the company is known for. At the time, Jeremy Clarkson drove it in an episode of Top Gear, praising it for everything it does right, noting nearly zero flaws.
For the 2024 model, Toyota continues with the same formula for the latest GR86, changing little from the debut model of more than a decade ago. It has modern appointments, such as touch screens and driver assist features, but the Subaru-sourced and Toyota-tweaked 2.4-liter boxer engine remains at its heart. Horsepower is up to 228 and a performance package is available, so no, the GR86 is not a "stop light to stop light" kind of car, but is a great choice for entering a local autocross event. No matter what you might fancy to do with it, the GR86 is an all-around great sports car package, built with affordability in mind and featuring the legendary Toyota reliability. It is hard to go wrong with this one.
2024 Nissan Z
Nissan's long-running Z-car models have been a mainstay for the company since the days they wore a Datsun badge. Even back then, they were cars that punched well above their weight, and the new one continues to blaze the same trail, offering the handling and performance of a car slotted in a class above it, although the gap is much narrower than it once was.
For 2024, Nissan released a long-overdue model, replacing the 370Z with the 2023 Nissan Z after more than a decade — from 2009 to 2022 — of relatively unchanged production. Stylistically, this new car takes many cues from the original 240Z, seemingly taking it back to its roots with similar headlights, hood lines, and rear hatch shape. It is executed quite well and offers an attractive car with even better performance and handling. Under the hood, this car is far apart from its origins, with a twin-turbo V6 pushing 400 horsepower to the back wheels. With a starting retail price of $42,310, it sits at the higher end of what might be called affordable, but most would probably agree it still represents a decent value when compared to some of its German counterparts that sell for much more.
2024 Mazda MX-5
Mazda has been building its iconic little sports car for nearly 35 years and shows few signs of losing its steam any time soon. Created in the mold of the classic British roadster, the Japanese two-seater rejuvenated the segment when it first went on sale in 1989. Featuring the classic formula of two seats, no roof, an efficient 4-cylinder engine up front, and rear-wheel-drive, the original MX-5 presented an economical choice to buyers looking for fun with no regard for practicality.
2024's Mazda MX-5 continues the tradition by keeping things simple. The current generation itself is nearing its 10th anniversary in production, but the sleek, attractive, and lightweight design is still not yet showing its age. Powered by a 2.0-liter engine with options for either automatic or manual transmission, the MX-5's 181 horsepower is never going to make it the king of the midnight drags, but will provide plenty of spirited driving through winding Appalachian backroads. Its 50:50 weight distribution ensures every corner will feel tight and planted through the apex. With a starting price around $30,000, there are cars you can get for less, but they won't be nearly as much fun to drive.
2024 Honda Civic Type R
Debuting in 1973, the Honda Civic represented the best Japan had to offer in small, affordable, and reliable motoring. Through the years, millions have come to rely on their little Civics to dependably take them wherever they need to go in relative comfort. Today, the Civic has grown up a bit in pretty much every discernable fashion but retains the enduring dependability that made it successful in the first place. While Civics are generally considered small, practical, and affordable cars, Honda has also provided us with the unmistakably sporty Civic Type R for the speed junkies among us.
Looking over the newest Honda Civic Type R tells you this car is set up for speed. Its pronounced and detached rear wing sits up high above the rear hatch, while glossy red Brembo brake calipers show through the aggressive split 5-spoke alloy wheels. Under the hood, you will find a 2.0-liter engine featuring Honda's VTEC variable valve train with turbocharged forced induction for a power output of 315 horsepower. While this burst of power is sure to send this small car flying at launch, its advanced dual-axis front and multi-link rear suspension will help to keep it planted through the twisties. Adding to the experience is a six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching and Honda LogR Datalogger, making the Type R ready to hit the track for fun or competition. Pricing starts at $44,795. Considering it has already been deemed 10 Best by Car and Driver and Top Rated by Edmunds, it is probably worth it.
2024 Chevrolet Camaro
Some of the most talked about Camaro models of the past few years include such performance monsters as the 650-horsepower ZL1 and the crazy 1100-horsepower 2023 Yenko Camaro, but those gas-guzzling sluggers come in with retail prices nipping at the $100,000 mark. That is hardly affordable car territory. Fortunately for Camaro fans, a base model car with the V6 still comes with generous power output for a much more manageable $32,495.
For about the same price as most new compact crossovers, the base 1LT Camaro's 3.6-liter V6 provides 335 horsepower and is equipped with variable valve timing and direct injection. Considering the fastest and most prestigious Z/28 model of just 20 years ago barely managed to meet this level, the 1LT is an attractive choice for those who want sporting style on a budget. Chevrolet's Camaro, first introduced in 1967, has been an iconic pony car that has been through many changes and delivered many excellent special editions and high-performance models over the years. Once canceled in 2002, the Camaro returned from hiatus in 2010 with a modern interpretation of the original that has more or less endured through today but, alas, is canceled once again. If a budget Chevrolet pony car appeals to you, now is the time to ask as 2024 is its final year.
2024 Subaru BRZ
Honestly, writing about the Subaru BRZ after mentioning the Toyota GT86 seems redundant. They are, after all, the same car wearing different badges. Nonetheless, it is worth mentioning as it provides yet one more possibility for buyers looking for a new affordable sports car.
Both the Subaru and Toyota are built in the same factory and share the same 2.4-liter boxer engine sourced from Subaru. Exterior styling is not identical but differences are subtle, and the interiors of both cars vary minimally. However, there are a couple of reasons to opt for the Subaru. The BRZ suspension is tuned a bit differently and offers a generally more planted feeling, making it less prone to whipping the tail out around the curves. This may be preferable to some drivers less concerned with flamboyant driving who prefer more serious driving exploits. But the big difference comes through in the buying experience. More BRZ models with manual transmissions are stocked by Subaru dealers than Toyota dealers, and Subaru offers a better way of ordering your car to spec rather than being forced to buy one off the lot, and they are also less likely to have an added dealer markup. With a starting retail price of $30,195, the Subaru is still a solid choice for fun driving.
2024 Ford Mustang
If you want the coolest new Mustang coming from Ford in 2024, you might opt for the phenomenal new Mustang GTD. However, that bespoke pony is going to cost you around $300,000, so you can hardly group that in with a list of affordable cars. Cool as it may be, it's just not possible for those on a budget. For the less affluent among us — and let's face it, that's almost everyone these days — a base-model Mustang will have to do, but that's not a bad thing.
The entry-level Mustang comes with a 2.3-liter 4-cylinder engine. While that may sound a bit puny for Ford's premier pony car, the EcoBoost turbocharged engine provides a generous 315 horsepower and an even better 350 lb-ft of torque, meaning you can still shred as many tires as you desire with this car. Considering a Mustang II also offered a 2.3-liter 4-cylinder back in the '70s, the new one shows the march of progress as the old engine only offered a measly 88 horsepower. It may have barely made it to 60 mph, but the new model can hit it in just 4.5 seconds. Ford also offers a performance package that equips your EcoBoost pony with Brembo brakes and a Toresen limited-slip differential, among other upgrades.
Just because it's the base model does not mean your Mustang is no fun. And if you choose against adding a performance package, the base price of $32,515 will keep your bank account in good health.
2024 Toyota GR Corolla
Like the Civic, Toyota's Corolla has served as the company's dependable small car for more than 50 years and shows no signs of throwing in the towel any time soon. Furthermore, although Toyota has built it as a practical and economical small car, it recently provided us with a high-powered edition thanks to its wizardry from Gazoo Racing, Toyota's in-house performance tuner.
Using Toyota's five-door Corolla hatchback as its basis, the GR Corolla is injected with an added bit of spiciness through a 300-hp turbocharged three-cylinder engine with multi-mode all-wheel-drive. With just a 1.6-liter displacement, this incredible little triple uses port and direct fuel injection with an inter-cooled turbocharger to create an enormous amount of power in what is a rather small car, thus making it the epitome of a modern hot hatch, a very desirable option. Being a Toyota, it delivers the usual high-quality construction and reliability. For those who want even more spice, the Morizo Edition strips it of any superfluous materials, to reduce weight and prep the car for the track. However, those who wish to retain such seemingly useless items as passenger seats will only need to shell out about $44,000 for the opportunity.
2024 Subaru WRX
Subaru has been known for building cars with standard all-wheel drive for decades, which has made them popular among those who wish to pursue outdoor leisure on trails and in the woods. They have also gained popularity in northern locales for the same reason. But while AWD provides excellent traction on slippery surfaces, it also increases traction on pavement. This makes it possible for cars that go fast in a straight line capable of blazing through the corners too. Subaru harnessed this concept years ago with an upgraded WRX performance model, which is still going strong in 2024.
Based on the Impreza sedan, the WRX bumps the 182-horsepower of its 2.5-liter boxer engine up to 271 using a 2.4-liter boxer with turbocharging and direct injection. The WRX can be ordered with a six-speed manual, but the automatic offered is an unorthodox CVT. Regardless, Car and Driver says the CVT is quicker by a tenth of a second, making the choice of one over the other more of a personal preference. With the AWD, the WRX hits the track and tears through corners, remaining planted and sure-footed no matter how hard you push it. Subaru quality has been very high for years now and its cars, which were once built solely as economy models, have risen to premium in recent years and this WRX is no different. A starting price of $33,855 also makes it highly competitive in its segment, offering good performance in a premium package for thousands less.
Volkswagen Golf R
Many might say that Volkswagen created the hot hatch segment when it first released its Golf GTI back in 1976. It proved to be a successful formula back then and has continued its legacy through today in the latest iteration of the Teutonic hot hatch, the Volkswagen Golf R.
The latest Golf R is a tidy package of European performance that offers as much in the way of thrills as it does of cutting-edge technology. Powering this little bruiser is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that benefits from direct injection and sends power through Volkswagen's innovative dual-clutch transmission and then to all four wheels, thanks to 4Motion all-wheel-drive. While you can get a six-speed manual, the lightning-quick gear changes from the DCT cannot be beaten with the human touch – Car and Driver got it to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds. Inside you will find a nicely appointed interior that displays the superior build quality of late model Volkswagens while the thickly bolstered bucket seats hug you and keep your body in place. Vivid screens on the dashboard accented by multi-colored LED lighting complete the package for an overall exciting driving experience.
While Volkswagen was once known for selling the best value in economy cars on the planet, its cars today have gone decidedly upmarket. The new Golf R starts at $44,640 and could easily top $50,000 with options and dealer markups. But once you drive one, you will find the money is well spent.