3 Reasons Why Your iPhone Messages Are Green On Other iPhones

Chances are if you've ever owned or used an iPhone, you're familiar with your outgoing text messages appearing in blue bubbles. Sometimes. Other times, though, they'll show as green instead. So what's the difference?

In general, blue text bubbles indicate that you're using Apple's built-in iMessage app (which comes standard and is the default for most iPhones) to contact someone else who's also using iMessage on an Apple device. Green text bubbles, on the other hand, mean this isn't the case.

Seeing green text bubbles instead of blue is the result of one of a few potential hiccups between device connections, but you don't need to worry if you see them. Unless a message fails to send, in which case your iPhone will let you know about it, your texts are still getting through. It's just that they're getting through via SMS (Short Message Service) or MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service) instead of iMessage. Though SMS texts do lack the end-to-end encryption supplied by iMessage.

This is most often the result of using your iPhone to text someone who isn't using an Apple device, but there are other possible causes.