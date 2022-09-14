How To Properly Quit An App On Your iPhone

To close out of an app entirely, you can follow these steps (via Apple.)

1. For iPhones that don't have a circular home button, first slide up from the bottom of your home screen and stop sliding in the center of the screen. For iPhones with a home button, double-click the button.

2. Panels will appear showing all the currently open apps. Swipe left or right to find the app you want to close.

3. When you find the app, tap and hold onto it and then swipe up to quit the app.

4. If you don't have a home button, swipe up from the very bottom of the screen again to get back to your home screen. If you do have a home button, press it once to get back.

Now, the app will be fully closed. If you want to restart the app, you can find it on your home screen or the app library and open it again. It will be restarted upon opening, which could potentially solve problems the app may have had. If an app force closes, meaning it kicks you out to your home screen without you doing anything, you'll definitely want to restart it in this way by quitting it and reopening it.