Here's How You Can Mod Your iPad For A Better On-The-Go Setup
As mobile devices go, iPads are great at both entertainment and productivity. Its large screen is perfect for watching movies, playing games, and doing light work on the go. Because of its form factor, you can easily slide it into your bag when you leave home and binge-watch your favorite TV show or finish a deadline (or both) while aboard your eight-hour flight. However, relying on the touchscreen interface and the sole USB-C port is usually insufficient for many jobs. Whether you're a writer, graphic artist, videographer, or even just doing admin tasks, you need a few accessories to make productivity easier on the iPad.
But what mods should you get for your tablet? Check out these accessories you can add to your iPad setup to make it a more functional mobile productivity workstation. We'll cover battery backup, useful input peripherals, and external storage, ensuring the majority of use cases are covered.
Protect your iPad with a case
Although all the iPad models have a slick matte finish and are made of reasonably tough aluminum, we still recommend protecting it with a case to avoid dents and scratches. And, should you drop your iPad perfectly face-down, a case will be the only prayer you have to prevent the screen from shattering. Not to mention, you'll wear your arm out watching movies without folding a stand behind it.
But before you run to Amazon to scope out the literally thousands of available styles, check out our list of the best iPad Air cases to see if one catches your eye. You might want something a little beefier or leather-bound if you shelled out for the iPad Pro, but a portfolio case is a great way to keep the tablet, keyboard, and other accessories all in one spot. (Insert obligatory iPad dongle joke here).
Get an external keyboard for faster typing
Though it will cost you a pretty penny, the Apple Magic Keyboard is a worthwhile investment. In addition to adding ergonomic functionality, serving as case and stand, it immediately upgrades your tablet into a much more productive tool — with a keyboard and small trackpad, it keeps your fingers (and fingerprints) off the gorgeous touchscreen.
If you decide that $349 ($20 more than the base 9th-generation iPad!) Magic Keyboard is too rich for your blood, you can pick an option from our run-down of the top iPad Pro keyboards. But if portability is not an issue for you, consider getting a wireless or tri-mode mechanical keyboard, which can also deliver a better typing experience.
Whether you choose the most expensive keyboard case, a tactile mechanical keyboard, or a budget external keyboard, you'll exponentially increase your typing speed with this accessory. So, whether you're a writer putting out thousands of words per day, chatting with many people on your company's internal communications system, or an email fiend, a keyboard is a must-have mod for your iPad.
The Apple Pencil isn't just for artists
Most iPad users think a stylus is only useful for artists and graphic designers. But what many don't realize is that the Apple Pencil (and other Apple Pencil alternatives) are great if you need accuracy and precision when using your tablet.
Using your finger to move the cursor when you're typing, changing the timeline when editing a video, or applying a darkening brush when editing photos can sometimes be frustrating because you can't see what your finger is touching. A stylus can solve this problem because it's far thinner than human fingers, allowing you to see what you're doing.
If you're an avid note-taker, the Apple Pencil makes it feel natural to take notes on your iPad while letting you keep digital copies, especially if you match it with the Paperlike brand screen protector. The Apple Pencil is also great for playing games on the iPad that require fine-motor accuracy, like Minecraft and Mindustry.
You need a fast-charging power bank for extra battery life
Almost all current iPad models have a 10-hour battery life for casual use, like web browsing or watching videos. But once you pump up the screen brightness and run power-hungry apps, it will run out of juice in just three to four hours.
While this is acceptable if you only use it for short stints, you'd soon find yourself hunting for an outlet if you want to work outside for the entire day. And if you frequently use your iPad while in transit — like when flying or taking the train — a power bank will let you charge your tablet even when your seat doesn't have an available charging port.
And because of the iPad's large battery, we highly recommend getting a portable laptop charger to serve as a backup power source. Their large capacity and power output should be enough to recharge your tablet almost twice over, allowing you to use your iPad for hours on end without needing an outlet.
Affordable external storage
Apple is known for its expensive storage options. For example, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099 for the 128GB model. You have to add an extra $100 to get the 256GB, while the 2TB version costs $2,199 — fully double the price of the base model.
Granted, having internal storage is convenient, but is it worth the price? Alternatively, you can get iCloud storage, but you have to pay a monthly subscription, and you cannot use it if you do not have a Wi-Fi connection.
On the other hand, you can buy a 1TB SSD like the OWC Envoy Pro for less than $200, making it far more affordable to purchase an external drive than get the expensive storage upgrades from Apple. If you always want to have your external drive with your iPad, use a portfolio case for your tablet or place a Velcro sticker on both devices to keep them together when not in use.
A USB hub will make your iPad truly flexible
All the accessories and mods we've mentioned so far will let you efficiently use the iPad on its own. But if you have other gadgets you want to use with the tablet, you need a USB hub to connect multiple devices simultaneously. This is great for professionals who work in the field, like photographers, videographers, and DJs. You can transfer files from an SD card to an external drive while charging your iPad with a USB hub. And if you want your client to see the output on a bigger screen, some USB hubs have a HDMI or DisplayPort that lets you attach your iPad to a TV or a monitor.
Some hubs, like the Satechi iPad Pro Dock, also work as a mount, allowing you to use your iPad ergonomically, even with all the attached accessories. So, you need a USB hub if you have multiple equipment, like cameras, storage devices, and external screens.
While these accessories are great for turning your tablet into a productivity powerhouse, in many cases, the iPad still can't replace a proper MacBook. Plus, the added weight of gear and mess of dongles negate the iPad's portability. Nevertheless, an iPad is an excellent device for both work and play, and it gives you the touchscreen capability that MacBooks don't have. So, to make your tablet more useful on-the-go, consider getting these mods to do your data input, videography, or producing your next SoundCloud hit more efficiently.