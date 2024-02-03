Here's How You Can Mod Your iPad For A Better On-The-Go Setup

As mobile devices go, iPads are great at both entertainment and productivity. Its large screen is perfect for watching movies, playing games, and doing light work on the go. Because of its form factor, you can easily slide it into your bag when you leave home and binge-watch your favorite TV show or finish a deadline (or both) while aboard your eight-hour flight. However, relying on the touchscreen interface and the sole USB-C port is usually insufficient for many jobs. Whether you're a writer, graphic artist, videographer, or even just doing admin tasks, you need a few accessories to make productivity easier on the iPad.

But what mods should you get for your tablet? Check out these accessories you can add to your iPad setup to make it a more functional mobile productivity workstation. We'll cover battery backup, useful input peripherals, and external storage, ensuring the majority of use cases are covered.