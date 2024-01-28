iPhone Not Sending Pictures? Here's What You Can Do To Fix The Problem

With the Messages app, you can send and receive text messages, photos, and videos on your iPhone. But while Messages works great for Apple users (thanks to iMessage), if you're texting someone on Android, the experience leaves a lot to be desired. After intense pressure from Google, Samsung, and regulators, Apple has confirmed that RCS (Rich Communication Services) on iPhone is coming to make cross-platform messaging better.

Unfortunately, at the moment, if you want to text someone who has an Android phone, you need to use SMS or MMS, both of which are unreliable and don't do well with media files like photos and videos. If you can't send a picture to someone with an Android phone, there are a few troubleshooting tips that may solve the problem. If you can't send a picture to another iPhone user, the fix is usually much simpler and is often related to your iPhone's network or storage. Here are a few things you can try if you run into this issue.